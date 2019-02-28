Katie Smith was studying to be a medical assistant when her son Levi was a year old, so she knew something was wrong. He had a weak grip and could not sit up or crawl, but doctors were failing to take her concerns seriously. She finally told a doctor she was not leaving his office until he figured something out.
A blood enzyme test put Smith on a road that ended with a diagnosis and commenced a whole new chapter in her life. A normal reading on the test is 200. Levi’s reading was 14,000. The next trip was to a geneticist who diagnosed Levi with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a disease that results in progressive degeneration of muscles, beginning with those that power movement like walking and eventually affecting the heart and lungs.
Smith says there wasn’t much that could be done the first couple of years after Levi’s diagnosis. Then the Muscular Dystrophy Association approved Levi for a clinical trial and life became a whirlwind of tests, appointments, MRIs, surgery and infusions. There were trips to Iowa and Florida and 96 trips to Atlanta for treatments.
The good news is that the treatments have slowed down the pace of Levi’s disease and enabled him to walk and play. “The more we can keep his muscles functioning,” says Smith, “the better the chance that if a cure is found, he’ll be able to benefit from it.”
Levi is a smart 8-year-old who taught himself to read at the age of three and has an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. “When he wants to learn about something,” says his mother, “he wants to know everything. He watches YouTube videos and reads books and talks about it.” One time it was how algae grows. Then it was all things space, right down to dwarf planets. Smith says Levi loves buying how-things-work books at book fairs. A current interest is presidents, a passion shared by Levi’s cardiologist, who bought his little patient a copy of the same presidential book he was reading.
Levi is in all gifted classes at school. He loves baseball, science, Pokémon and Legos. He collects Hot Wheels cars and loves kitchen science kits.
Smith works for a cardiologist and says she’s fortunate to have a strong support team at work. She often has to take off for Levi’s treatments, sometimes for days at a time. “Since the FDA approved the trial medicine Levi was getting, it’s available in Chattanooga. The husband of a friend of mine takes him for those infusions every week then takes him out to Chick-fil-A so I can work,” says Smith. But there are plenty of other appointments, including three scheduled recently with new specialists, one of them in Atlanta.
Smith has at times worked three jobs and gone to school at night to assure a future for her children. She moved into cheaper housing to keep down costs, and she searches out help wherever she can.
“I’m blessed to have a lot of support away from work, too,” says Smith. There are family, friends and doctors. And there are extra-fun things for Levi, like the Track Team at UTC. Levi is an official member and is consulted as such when there’s a team decision to be made. A friend submitted Smith’s situation to Kidd’s Kids as a surprise and Smith and her children were approved for an all-expenses-paid, five-day trip to Disney World with 49 other families whose children had life-altering conditions. “It was peaceful to spend that time with so many families who understood how crazy our life is,” says Smith.
Levi is part of the Miracle League in Whitfield County and the family is involved with their church and community. When they can’t be found elsewhere, says Smith, they can be found at the zoo. “We have a personal relationship with all the animals. They think we work there.”
“Levi takes all his problems as they come,” says Smith. “He doesn’t complain. He’s selfless and awesome and has the best outlook on life.”
It’s important to Smith to teach her children to help others. Levi and his 10-year-old sister Maddie happily help their church fill boxes with food and hand them out. Maddie creates art and sells it to help with things her brother and family need. Levi needed an iPad for school, which Maddie helped raise money for, and she’s selling her work to give toward the house Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity is building for the family.
Maddie’s first act of giving occurred when she was four and heard a teacher talking about how her husband had lost his job and she wasn’t sure how her family would afford Christmas. “She came home talking about it,” says Smith, “and pretty soon she was calling relatives and even other kids and asking for donations.” With Maddie leading the way, the Smiths made sure the teacher’s family had a good Christmas.
Maddie also gives her art away to child oncology patients when she accompanies her brother on his trips for infusions. When she sells her art, says Smith, she prices it at an affordable 50 cents apiece to make sure anyone who wants some can manage it.
Since the family has been approved for a Habitat for Humanity home, they have been helping with another one that is under construction, painting and contributing in any way they can.
Smith worries that Maddie too often must take a back seat to Levi’s needs. “But she never complains,” she says. Still, Smith looks forward to the day Maddie and Levi can each have their own bedroom.
The road ahead for Levi and his family is long. A year from now, they should be in their new Habitat for Humanity House, but Smith is realistic, facing the fact that the house needs to be handicap accessible.
Levi recently had a birthday. “When you’re the mom of a terminally ill child,” says Smith, “birthdays are hard. Looking back on Levi’s perfect day both breaks my heart and makes me want to praise God for this journey of strength and bravery. I hate what my son has to go through and I wish I could save him, but I love who he is and how he teaches me.”
While there is no cure for DMD, progress has been made in treating it and those who have it are increasingly living beyond their teens, going to college and marrying. Smith says Levi must be constantly monitored and the drugs he takes will change over time to fit his needs. In the meantime, she says her family is living as fully as possible and trusting God to show them the way and make them a blessing to others as others bless them.