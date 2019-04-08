Have you ever imagined experiencing all of Johnny Cash's iconic songs in concert just the way you remembered them? From the early days with Sam Philips at Sun Records, to the later years with Rick Rubin and American Recordings, Cash Unchained delivers a complete catalog of breath taking music from one of the greatest country artists of all time. Experience it live for one night only!
On April 13, Cash Unchained will take to the GEM Theatre stage to bring the classic songs of the legendary Johnny Cash to life. Proceeds from the concert benefit Tiny House Hand Up affordable housing project in Gordon County. Tickets for the concert are available at the GEM Theatre box office or online at calhoungemtheatre.org. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25.
Take a journey back in time to the life and music of "The Man in Black" performed by Cash Unchained. The band has been nationally sought after while touring all over the U.S. bringing the sights and sounds of the legendary Johnny Cash.
Johnny Cash may not have been the greatest singer or musical technician, but his sound was unforgettable. Steady like a train, sharp like a razor, with the perfect blend of country, rock 'n' roll, and folk music, Cash paved the way for artists of all genres for years to come.
Without Johnny Cash, we wouldn't have some of the finest music we've all enjoyed over the past six decades. The 18-year-old James Tamelcoff III captures Cash's trademark baritone voice, while his band delivers the infectious, driving rhythm of the Tennessee Three.