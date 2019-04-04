A horse in Gordon County had to be euthanized after it was confirmed to have animal rabies, health officials said.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District:
People directly involved in caring for the horse are receiving rabies post-exposure treatment.
"Rabies exposure in horses is less common than in other domestic animals, but prevention through vaccination is highly effective and highly recommended," a news release stated. "Horse owners should consult with their vet for more information.
"Rabies is a deadly virus that is always circulating in our wild animal population and can spill over into our domestic animal population, including horses. Getting your pet or horse vaccinated is the single best way to protect it from rabies."
For more information, contact your local county health department or your veterinarian. The Gordon County Health Department, 301 N. River St., can be reached at 706-624-1444. The facility is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.