Mr. Cary Franklin Rogers, age 73, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Rogers was born in Bartow County, Ga., on January 17, 1946, son of the late J.D. and Annie Mae Forsyth Rogers. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mable Ruth Bruce.
Mr. Rogers was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Prior to his retirement, he was Stockroom Manager for the City of Rome Water Department, where he was employed for over 20 years. He was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church and was an active member of the Georgia Mountain Music Club.
Survivors include his wife, the former Barbara Jones, to whom he was married on October 21, 1967; his son, Michael Rogers, Cartersville, Ga.; nieces also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the graveside in Rome Memorial Park. Minister Trenton Osborne will officiate with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and include Greg Helms, Lamar Whitfield, Malcom Talley, Tom Bell, Darrell Elder, and Jamie Roberts.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.