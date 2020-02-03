A 26-year-old Cartersville woman accused of taking a $7 item from Chuck's Corner Store on South Broad Street was jailed on a felony drug charge. in jail and allegedly being found in possession of Xanax.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reba Ann Wright, of 225 Stonewall St., had loose Xanax in her possession when police were called to the store at 200 S. Broad St. She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as well as misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and failure to keep drugs in the original container.
She was released from jail on a $3,500 bond.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Warrant: Man tried to scam benefit system
A Rome man accused of making misrepresentations in an attempt to dupe the state department of labor remained in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deion Devonte Loyal, 27, of 55 Wilma Drive, knowingly made "false certifications" to the Georgia Department of Labor in an attempt to receive benefits in the amount of $1,465. He was not eligible to receive those benefits.
The charge of making false statements or misrepresentations to obtain or increase benefits is a felony.