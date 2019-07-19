Bartow County Sheriff's Department investigators have charged a Bartow County man with multiple crimes against young people after receiving a tip from Polk County Police.
According to a press release from the Bartow Sheriff's Department:
Bryan Somers, 40, of Cartersville, has been charged with four counts of child molestation, three counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of possession of child pornography.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security Investigations unit also participated in the investigation.
The press release from the sheriff's office did not provide any details regarding the allegations against Somers, but did make a point of stating that he was employed as an emergency medical technician and was a substitute teacher in the Bartow County Schools.
The Bartow School system does not work on Friday's in June and July and did not respond to calls from the Rome News-Tribune.
Polk man charged with receiving stolen vehicle
A Polk County resident was arrested by Floyd County Police Friday after he was stopped while in possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chris A. Collum, 38, of 236 John Hand Drive, Cedartown, was stopped in the 1200 block of Cave Spring Road Friday around 8:30 a.m. and determined to have been in possession of a vehicle stolen from a Cedartown woman.
Collum is charged with felony theft by receiving a motor vehicle.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man charged with living in abandoned houses
A Kingston man was arrested Thursday in Bartow County and charged with reportedly stealing power and occupying two vacant residences on Rockmart Road.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Dewel Wayne Hammit Jr., 46, of 997 Youngs Mill Road, Kingston, occupied two empty houses at 7271 Rockmart Road where he broke locks off of utility boxes and began using water and power illegally. Hammit took two sewing machines from the residence and broke locks off the doors when he entered the homes. He also refused to comply with police when they were attempting to arrest him by locking himself in a back room. Police used K-9 Lex to subdue him.
Hammit is charged with two separate charges of felony first degree burglary, two counts of first degree criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking, two counts of theft of services, criminal trespass and three counts of obstructing law enforcement.
Second Atlanta man arrested on burglary and RICO charges
A man allegedly connected with a Atlanta street gang as well as a smash and grab burglary in 2016 has been arrested and charged with RICO charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Henrico Tremayne Hayes, 26, of 942 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, is connected to a street gang based out of Atlanta and was also involved in a smash and grab burglary at the GNC Grocery on Oct. 8, 2016.
Hayes is facing felony RICO charges.
Terry Lorenzo Wheeler, 35, 1141 Oakland Drive, Atlanta, was arrested for his purported connection with the GNC Grocery Store burglary, along with others, in June.
Report: Duo had cocaine
Police stopped a Summerville and Cedartown man on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday night for reportedly having an expired license plate and found cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Lamar Alley, 22, 444 Edwards Road, was stopped for driving with an expired license plate and a K-9 unit found drugs on the driver's side floorboard of the car.
Alley is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor driving on an expired tag.
Chad Dewayne Tidmore, 30, of 558 Sloppy Floyd Lake Road, gave a false name when he and Alley were stopped on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday evening.
Tidmore is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor giving a false name.
Man charged with breaking windshield
A Lindale man was arrested Thursday evening after police say he broke windows and fought law enforcement.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Nicholas Ricardo Gonzales, 23, of 126 Avenue C, Lindale, broke the front windshield and the driver's side window of the complainants car and fought an officer trying to arrest him.
Gonzales is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
Report: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Rome man was stopped on Milco Place Thursday evening where he was reportedly found with drugs.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jared Nathan Makhon, 27, of 2511 Maple Road, was found to be in possession of butane hash oil and is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance.