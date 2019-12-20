In the fall of 2018, as the Heritage Generals were making their run to their first-ever state softball championship, then-sophomore Carmen Gayler served as a back-up at first base, but still found plenty of ways to contribute to the her team.
Serving as the team’s primary designated hitter, Gayler exploded on to the local scene as her .446 batting average, 12 doubles, two triples and 20 RBIs earned her first team All-Region honors in 6-AAAA.
As it turned out, she was just getting started.
Gayler opened this past fall on a torrid pace at the plate and kept it going all season and the results speak for themselves with first team All-Region and first team All-State honors and, today, a share of the Catoosa County Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.
“It feels amazing because I know my other Co-Player of the Year (Ringgold’s Riley Nayadley),” Gayler explained. “She and I both play for the same organization, Mojo (Softball). She plays on the older team and I play on the younger team, so it feels good to represent that organization and to represent to Catoosa County.”
In her first nine games of the season, Gayler hit an even .500 (14 of 28) with four doubles, a triple, five homers and 16 RBIs. She capped that run with three homers and seven RBIs in a victory over Ridgeland.
She would go on to lead the Generals in batting average (.429), homeruns (7), RBIs (46) and slugging percentage (.868). Her 11 doubles were second-best on the team. She tied for the team-lead in triples (4) and also scored 28 runs with eight stolen bases.
“I was impressed with myself a little bit, but I know I can always do better,” Gayler surmised. “I just felt like last year was a big step up for myself, but this year I knew I had a big role to fill after we graduated Katie (Proctor) and Reagan (Armour). I felt like I needed to be a power hitter and drive in runs for us to win.”
A second Class 4A state title ring may be on its way, but Gayler says she’s not content to rest on her laurels.
“Next year, I would love to just drive up my averages and numbers and I would love to make All-State first team again,” she added.