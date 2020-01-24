Powder Springs native Andrew Carleton, left, is getting a change of scenery after Atlanta United loaned him to Indy Eleven of the USL Championship league.
Powder Springs native Andrew Carleton, the first homegrown signing made by Atlanta United, was loaned to Indy Eleven on Friday.
The 19-year-old Carleton is set to spend the 2020 season with the USL Championship club, following an unsteady two years with Atlanta United.
At the end of the 2018 season, Carleton was suspended by then-coach Tata Martino for the team’s MLS Cup championship win over Portland for a violation of team rules. Carleton was also prevented from attending the team’s victory parade outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Last season, as Atlanta was departing for a game at Toronto FC, Carleton was unable to travel after forgetting his passport, leaving the team one man short on the bench for the game. Earlier in the season, Atlanta coach Frank de Boer was quoted as saying Carleton needed “to grow up” off the field.
Now, Carleton will get his most significant playing time outside away from home after splitting playing time with Atlanta United and Atlanta United 2, the club’s USL Championship affiliate that plays at Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
“We believe it is time for Andrew to challenge himself in a new environment,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “We remain optimistic about his future and are looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish with Indy.”
Carleton played sparingly with Atlanta United in 2019, with 64 minutes of reserve time over three games. He played in 15 games for Atlanta United 2, scoring five goals and assisting on two others.
Carleton will get the chance for a homecoming during the USL Championship season, with Indy Eleven a rival of Atlanta United 2 in the Eastern Conference. Indy finished the 2019 season third in the 18-team conference and went on to be conference runner-up, while Atlanta United 2 was 14th.
“I am super excited to be in Indy and to get the season started up, and I want to thank Indy Eleven and coach (Martin) Rennie for giving me the opportunity to play here,” Carleton said in a release. “I just want to go out there and work hard, enjoy my soccer and win some games with a great group of guys.”