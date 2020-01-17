During the research stages of Catoosa County Public Schools From HERE to CAREER Academy, CCPS Superintendent Denia Reese says a lot of effort was put into learning what industry and business leaders felt was needed.
What popped up again and again was what Mark Hartline, vice president of human resources at Shaw Industries said: technical skills are important but just as important, if not more, are “professional skills” – punctuality, communications and cooperation skills, general work ethic.
The Academy developers took the concerns to heart. Reese reached out to Keith Jones, a professional development teacher who had worked in the corporate world and with the school system at Performance Learning Center.
Jones now spends three hours a week with the 16 students currently in the Academy program. He teaches how to interact with others at a professional and an “emotional intelligence” level, how to effectively communicate, how to do well in a job interview. He also covers important issues like getting to work on time, calling in if you’re sick or are going to be late, how to read body language and verbal cues and respond appropriately, how to take initiative and think outside the box.
The professional skills development class is no ordinary class. Jones often splits the students into groups after a lesson and asks them to write lyrics and put to music what they just learned. “It reinforces the concept and develops creativity,” he says.
“We also do a lot of role-playing in class,” says Jones. “Mock job interviews and other situations – and the students evaluate their performances.”
Jones requires students to put their newly-acquired skills to practice in real life, too. At the recent recognition ceremony when students were presented with certificates for their first semester’s work, Jones told them he wanted to see their learning in action. The young scholars had to interact with education, business, political and community leaders. “It was a good opportunity for them to practice things like greeting people, a firm handshake, looking people in the eye, asking questions, focusing on others and not themselves,” says Jones.
Jones says he’s been impressed with how much the students have been receptive to learning the skills: “Some are shyer than others, but all have embraced the training and understand the value of it. These students have been amazing.”
As a way to help his students remember the skills he’s teaching, Jones developed a list based on the alphabet, something he says he’s always fine-tuning. He has given his permission to share it here.
The ABCs of Professional Development
Copyright Keith Jones
Alarm: Set your alarm before going to bed. Arriving late is inexcusable!
Bathe: Personal hygiene is a must!
Clothes: Be certain you are dressed for the occasion. Know the difference between professional attire and business casual.
Debrief: Before beginning a meeting or an interview, take a few minutes to prepare both physically and mentally.
Eye contact: Maintain eye contact when talking with others. Put your phone away!
Firm handshake: A strong handshake is a sign of confidence.
Greet everyone: Make certain to greet everyone in attendance. Do your best to remember names and use appropriate titles, such as Coach, Sergeant, President, etc.
Hold it together: There is a tendency to let your guard down after ten or fifteen minutes. Stay strong throughout the entire meeting.
Inside voice: Use the appropriate voice level. You should never be heard across the room unless you are the guest speaker.
Just be yourself: While maintaining a professional demeanor, always be yourself.
Keep processing your perception: Your initial perception is real, but it might not be true. Keep processing to allow your perception to change into what is both real and true.
Listen to what your body is saying: 90% of communication is expressed via body language. Be aware of what your body is saying. Your body language and your message should match.
Memorize their message: Your response should include a portion of the message just conveyed to you. When replying, ask a question related to the information just shared with you.
Never miss an opportunity: Using your EQ skills, watch for opportunities to change someone’s life. True success comes when your career supports and affords you opportunities that give your life real purpose.
One person can make a difference: You alone can change the world around you!
Problems can become opportunities: The problems you face are opportunities for growth. View failure as experience that will ultimately drive you to success.
Quit complaining: When you change your attitude you change your world!
Respect your teammates: You will attain higher levels of success if you partner with those around you. Value their input, ideas and assistance!
Seek innovative solutions: Never be afraid to think outside the box.
Think about their feedback: Feedback is a block that can be used to build a wall around you and isolate you from others, or it can be a building block used to make steps leading you to greater success!
Utilize synergistic solutions to resolve conflict: Do not think of conflict resolution as an opportunity to win an argument. Rather, use conflict as an opportunity to grow the relationship.
Value the Adult Ego State: Be aware of those you encounter that are operating in the Child or Parent ego state! Responding in the Adult Ego State will ensure a satisfactory result!
When you were born has a direct impact on your perspective: Find value in each generation and use their individual strength to make the team stronger.
X marks the spot: Treasure maps identify the location of the hidden treasure with a ‘X’. Know where you want to go in your life and set a course for success. You will never accomplish your goals without a plan!
You must prepare: Success requires a commitment to preparation. Anything worth having in life always comes with a price. Pay the price and you will be successful.
Zealous people are unstoppable: Whatever you choose to do in life, be excited about what you are doing! You have one life – don’t waste it on something that does not light a fire inside your spirit!