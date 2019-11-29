NEW YORK — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.
The league announced the suspension Friday. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of the season.
According to the NFL, a league investigation found no information that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games. Shaw has not played this season.
The league also said it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.
Suspensions of NFL players for betting are rare. The highest-profile case was in 1963 when Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers and Alex Karras of the Detroit Lions were banned for the entire season. Both were reinstated the following season and Hornung went on to make the Hall of Fame.
► Ryan Kerrigan’s streak of 139 consecutive starts will end after he was ruled out of the Washington Redskins’ game Sunday at Carolina.
Kerrigan owned the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL trailing only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ 215 games, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr’s 183 and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh’s 148. The Redskins linebacker was concussed in a 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week.
The 31-year-old pass rusher did not practice all week. Interim coach Bill Callahan confirmed Friday that Kerrigan wouldn’t play at Carolina.
Prep Football
McKissick, winningest in U.S. history, dies at age 93SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — John McKissick, whose 621 victories at Summerville High made him the nation’s winningest football coach at any level, has died at age 93.
Paul Brouthers, the Dorchester County Coroner, said McKissick had been in hospice care and died Thursday surrounded by family. The longtime coach retired in 2014 after 62 seasons.
Brouthers said McKissick’s birth year is listed as 1929, although his biography has him born three years earlier on Sept. 25, 1926.
McKissick had a career record of 621-155-13 at Summerville from 1952 through 2014. He won 10 South Carolina state championships, the last one coming in 1998.
In 2003, McKissick became the first coach to reach 500 victories. He won his 600th game in 2012, when he was carried off the field by his players.
NHL
Flames coach quits amid accusations of slurs, abuseCALGARY, Alberta — Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames on Friday after allegedly making racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors and kicking and punching players behind the bench during his time with Carolina.
General manager Brad Treliving said he received a resignation letter from Peters that wraps up a weeklong investigation into the veteran coach’s behavior. He refused to discuss whether Peters would continue to be paid, saying only, “He’s no longer with the organization.”
Assistant Geoff Ward takes over as interim coach with the Flames 12-12-4 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.
Peters has not been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu leveled the accusations of racist slurs on Twitter on Monday night.
Peters went from helping the Flames win 50 games and the Pacific Division title in his first season to perhaps having his career and future in the sport come to an abrupt end over questions about his coaching methods.