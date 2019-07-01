A classic car was recently stolen from the I-75 Flea Market in Rossville on Father’s Day, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred June 16 at the I-75 Flea Market off Direct Connection Drive.
The victim told deputies that he went into the flea market around 11:30 a.m., and arrived back to where his 1952 Bel-Air should have been at approximately 1:30 p.m. to find the car missing.
The man said he was still in possession of the keys when the theft occurred, so he wasn’t sure how exactly the car was taken.
“The vehicle is a fully restored 1952 Chevrolet passenger car black in color with an antique 1952 Tennessee registration,” Deputy Keith Cantrell said.
Anyone with information about the missing vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.