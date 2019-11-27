Various car parts and equipment were recently stolen during the burglary of a business on Lakeview Drive in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 800 block of Lakeview Drive in Rossville on the evening of Nov. 19.
The victim told police that part of the chain link gate that surrounds the property had been cut off and that the front door of the business was open when she arrived.
After Deputy Steven Lewis cleared the property to make sure no suspects were still inside, the victim took an inventory of the building and realized several items were stolen during the incident.
The victim stated three truck roll bars, two brake machines, and four wheels and tires, and a Chicago brand battery jump starter were among the items stolen.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $3,400, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the break-in or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective James Stockard with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.