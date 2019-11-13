A picture is worth a thousand words and memories are priceless. Lori Woodall and Genia Kirby, owners of downtown Calhoun's Canvas Craze, are dedicated to helping others capture and preserve life's most memorable moments, packaged beautifully for display.
Located at 500 Belwood Road, Suite 8, right across from the outlet mall, Canvas Craze is a shop dedicated to turning print or digital photos into custom-wrapped canvas portraits. Owners Lori Woodall and Genia Kirby offer canvases that are printed in house, handmade frames with hand-stretched and wrapped portraits, canvas scrolls, and specialty framing. They are even able to restore old photographs before having them resized.
Kirby said they are currently working to restore an old Vietnam War photograph for a customer who had it stored on an old, cracked slide. They have developed it into a digital print, cleaned up the places where it appeared scratched or scuffed, and are now putting it on a canvas, blown up to a larger size.
"It was something we hadn't done a lot of, but it has been fun getting to work on restoring it," Kirby said. "It's also something I don't think a lot of people know that we do, and I'd like to more of it."
The turnaround time at Canvas Craze is "second to none," according to the owners, who acknowledge that what sets them apart from their competitors is the speed with which they complete projects.
Both Kirby and Woodall say they have always liked canvases and looked into starting a business like Canvas Craze several years ago. They weren't able to do so at the time, but jumped at the chance to get started when the opportunity opened up again a year and a half ago.
"We have grown so much already, thanks to our community and our faithful clients sharing their experiences," Woodall said. "Our goal is to continue to service our local community by assisting them with great quality canvases that are affordable to all, possibly even expanding to another location in the future."
In the meantime, both Kirby and Woodall will continue to produce excellent results here in Calhoun at affordable prices.
Sunday's Christmas Open House will feature sales and savings, a drawing for a free 16x24 canvas, and a drawing for a discount on an order placed prior to December 31. Every person who enters the store during Open House will be entered into the drawings.
Canvas Craze will celebrate Christmas Open House from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Regular store hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Because the hours are somewhat unorthdox, Kirby and Woodall said they are flexible and work with customers individually to schedule appointments when needed.
For more information about Canvas Craze, Christmas Open House or to schedule an appointment, call 706-270-1712, email canvascraze1@gmail.com or visit the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages.