The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. -KM
Candidate for Polk County Board of Education District 4 Vicki Mayes:
Do you feel educators are paid sufficiently?
As an educator who worked in a plant before going to college, I have the best paying job of my career. But, knowing what educators have to do during their work hours and after hours at home, I do not feel the pay is what it should be. The only way for an educator to earn more money is to earn another degree. The cost of going back to school prevents many for doing so. Education is the only career where the pay does not equal the counterparts in other fields. Without adequate pay it will continue to harder to attract and keep highly qualified teachers.
Do you feel that Polk County receives our fair share of Federal DOE funding?
I do not feel low socioeconomic areas of Georgia receive the federal funding they need. Part of the funding formula is based on property taxes, and in an economically depressed area it is almost impossible to have the funding of areas such as Metro Atlanta.
What are your top three goals if elected?
The first priority is to build the trust back in Polk School District. The past actions of the previous leadership has impacted this area greatly. All of the stakeholders need to feel the Board and the County office is fully supportive, and will work diligently to ensure the everyone has a seat at the table. Secondly, I want to seek and find ways to enable all of the students, no matter their post school plans are prepared face jobs, military, college, or anyother route they decide to take. And last but not least, I want to make sure we are using our resources wisely to ensure we are fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.
Do you support an appeals process for TKES?
I do support an appeals process for TKES! Teachers are help responsible for the education of their students, and that is how it should be. But, when there are circumstances beyond the control of the classroom teacher there needs to be a way to document this. Such as, problems with sickness, divorce, death, and hunger all impact a child's performance. If the scores fall because of this the teacher has not way of documenting this. Also, there are times when personality conflicts come into play and this can impact a teacher. So yes I do support this.