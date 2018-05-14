The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. -KM
Candidate for Lt. Governor, Sarah Riggs Amico:
What is your assessment of health care in rural Georgia and your plans to improve health care of citizens in rural Georgia?
Rural healthcare in Georgia is in crisis. Rural hospitals in Georgia are going bankrupt and closing - six have closed since 2013 and others could close soon, leaving thousands of Georgians more than fifty miles away from a doctor. We have 60 counties without a pediatrician, and half of our counties don’t have a OB/GYN. I believe that every child should have regular access to a pediatrician near their home or school, and that every Mom and Dad should have affordable insurance options to pay for their own family’s healthcare. Expanding Medicaid would help shore up the system, bringing billions of federal dollars to the state, and millions to rural healthcare providers.
What are your top three goals if elected?
Expand Medicaid and affordable healthcare in general. By not expanding Medicaid the state of Georgia is refusing federal funds that would help the poor and working class in our state as well as improve our healthcare system.
Fully fund public education including paying teachers what they’re worth. Since 2003, Georgia politicians have consistently underfunded education. Every Georgia child should have a quality education regardless of their zip code. That means innovation in our classrooms, rewarding good teachers, and partnering with businesses to increase vocational training in high schools and community colleges.
Help shape Georgia’s labor force for the future economy. I know what it takes to grow economically. During my tenure at the company Jack Cooper has grown from 120 employees to over 3000. While our company grew I was able to protect our union workforce and even expand worker benefits, including paying 100% of the healthcare premiums for our workforce and their spouses and family.
What do you believe is the largest issue Georgians face today?
Like many Georgians, I believe that our current hyper-partisan politics are hurting our state. The values that bind us together -- family, faith, love of country, and respect for one another -- have eroded as our leaders spend most of their time fighting each other rather than getting things done. As a Democrat, I’ll work with both parties- and with people from any and every background- to run an efficient government that delivers real results for Georgia families. Put people over party and bringing accountability to the statehouse.