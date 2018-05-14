The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. More specifically for Mr. Furr, these are questions neither he or his opponent Mr. Britt Madden Jr. were able to respond to at all. -KM
Candidate for Polk County Board of Education District 1, Robert Furr:
Do you feel educators are paid sufficiently?
No I do not believe teachers are paid sufficiently for the job they do
Educators have the future of our community, state and nation in their hands; yet disrespectful football players are paid millions of dollars. A first year teacher in Polk County barely makes enough to stay off food stamps. We pay teachers the state base teacher pay and give teachers their part of what social security that would have been taken from their pay. PSD gives the part that PSD would pay to the teachers. We also have the highest paid superintendent in the area, even though one of the past superintendents came close to destroying PSD. With 2 of the highest turn over years in PSD history. PSD even gave this particular superintendent two substantial pay raises in four years. PSD did this while the teachers were on furlough and had not received a pay raise in five years. Teachers should be given substantially more than they are paid, receive better benefits, and be allowed to earn seniority and bidding rights on available positions.
Polk School District must start acting more like a business. (The Business of Education)
PSD Must Stop Flying By The Seat of It’s Pants!
Thank you
Robert Furr
Candidate Polk School Board District 1
Do you feel Polk County receives its fair share of federal and state DOE funds?
Polk School District received $4,807,785 in SFDF funding (this is state fiscal stabilization funding). Grants based on FTE P: Title 1 grant $1,401,531, Special Education Grant $1,401,531 and yet PSD is considering discontinuing community based instruction. $115,898 for homeless students, $45,961 for preschool and $45,961 for special preschool. I believe that PSD could receive much more state and federal funds if we did a better job of conducting the FTE count. We need someone in the federal funding position who is well trained to write grants. Grants are over and above what trickles down from GDOE and Federal DOE.
What are your top three goals if elected?
If I am elected I will attempt to accomplish three important aspects of the business of education at PSD.
1. I will do everything in my power to make sure every dollar that is spent is accounted for. Fiscal policy will be legal, ethical, moral honest, and fair. No more five million dollar short falls that do not get investigated and have not been accounted for.
2. I plan to work with PSD Human Resources and the superintendent to create a merit based employment and promotion process that is legal, ethical, moral, fair, and honest. No more of the common practice of picking who you want and do a few token interviews to cover up the dishonest process.
3. Teachers have too much redundant paperwork. I want to see more planning, more teaching students, and less fluff paperwork. The administration can do paperwork and discipline. Let the teachers do what they do best and that is to teach the students.
Above all I will act Legal, Ethical, Moral, Honest, and Fair
Do you support an appeal process for TKES?
I will support any actions that abolish the disaster called teacher keys effectiveness system. TKES is nothing more than government double talk. It is strictly the opinion of the evaluator. Teachers should be allowed to teach to the students. Every student does not learn the same. Every student does not respond the same. Every student does not have the same background. TKES is nothing more than scripted teaching following an outline of task based teaching. Good teachers put their heart into teaching each lesson. Teachers are not robots without feelings and ideas. I support any action that will put an end to TKES.
In closing if elected we will do a better job and it will be legal, ethical, moral, honest, and fair.
