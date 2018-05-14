The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. -KM
State School Superintendent candidate Richard Woods:
Do you feel educators are paid sufficiently?
While funding has been added in past sessions with the intent for it to go towards teacher raises, our state must make a stronger and more sustained commitment to raising the pay of our educators. If we do not provide dedicated raises for our educators, they will continue to flee our classrooms. They have stayed committed to our kids during our economy’s darkest hour. Now it is our turn to show our commitment to them.
Teachers have not seen a significant pay raise in years and had to suffer a reduction in pay through furlough days. Healthcare cost have risen, and the quality has dropped over the past decade as well. Teacher pay is basically capped by year 21.
Thus, I would prefer to see an increase in teacher pay and benefit support and will work to make this a reality.
What should the State Superintendent do to provide an equitable, quality public education for all children pre-k through grade 12?
The most effective step that I have taken is to provide services that benefit all students and school systems. Over the past three years, we have taken steps to reduce mandated testing, provide universal instructional resources, streamlined reporting processes, and increase opportunities like STEM/STEAM, AP, IB, dual enrollment, career tech, ag, fine arts, and world language.
We have also worked to involve business, higher ed, other state agencies, and community partners both locally and statewide. Education is not only a Department of Education issue, it is a Georgia issue. If we do not invest in today, we will subsidize in the future.
Do you think we are putting too much emphasis on new technologies such as iPads?
Technology cannot and should not replace a classroom teacher. It is only a tool. Technology does not build relationships and can be a hinderance to the instruction and learning if misused.
In my 22 years of K-12 experience at the school level, I have not seen new technologies as an issue. The concern has always been in teacher training and support on how to properly use technology to enhance learning. I have seen technology magically appear in classrooms with no input from teachers or clarity on how it should be used.
Technology can be a great asset in teaching and learning. I do believe it helped to make my classes more relevant and meaningful. It has given students great opportunities to expand learning. The key is having an effective plan and knowing how to use it.
Do you support an appeals process for TKES?
In all honesty, I would like to see both the TKES and LKES process overhauled. For clarification, the LKES process is how education leaders are evaluated; TKES is the teacher evaluation process.
Since taking office, the testing weights were reduced and the mandatory six observations for all teachers has been reduced. Under my opponent, testing weights were more oppressive, and all teachers had to have six mandatory observations. More changes are planned.
I do believe educators should be held accountable, but the system must be fair and the process should not punish or set quotas on success. The process should be one that centers on improving the performance of both our administrators and teachers. It should not be a check-the-box compliant system of accountability but provide real meaning for professional growth.