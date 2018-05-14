The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. -KM
Polk County Commission District 1 candidate Jose Iglesias:
What are your thoughts of one EMS service versus two for the county?
I’ve developed inter-governmental relationships with elected officials, at the local, state and federal level, and it’s time for someone to run who will believe that greater things are coming. We cannot be complacent anymore, we need to accept that our county is ready for greater things!
When it comes to EMS, why can we have the best of both worlds, and Work Together? I believe inter-governmental agreements are necessary and important, maybe create a joint agreement to provide EMS services that would partner with the Polk County Fire Department (PCFD).
What I would like to see is a plan which would include a partnership agreement between both EMS services and the Polk County Fire Department(PCFD). The plan would include the two EMS services each investing in 2-3 ambulances to be stationed at pre-selected stations in our County in order to have better coverage and response time to benefit the citizens of Polk County.
If we want to evaluate all available options for the citizens of Polk County, we have to ask the two existing EMS services: What is your definition of value? What amount of future EMS service revenues will be considered to be reinvested back into our communities?
I would like for our citizens to get a breakdown and to offer examples of how some of EMS revenues/profits will be retained locally and reinvested in Polk County?
Finally, I would like for either EMS service to provide an itemized list of their current user fees being charged and also offer on having an independent study done on the Economic Impact of having just one EMS service versus having two, and determine which would benefit the Citizens of Polk County.
How do you feel about relocating fire stations?
First, a current inventory assessment of our stations needs to be done. We need to determine which ones need attention as far as repairs or updates, and determine if we currently have funding available through SPLOST to get this done, if not we can start considering pursuing the SAFER grant to help with this.
Second, we need to determine which ones need to be consolidated, by evaluating what the distance in miles should be for coverage by each one in order to service our citizens properly. In other words how far they need to be from each other, my approach would be visiting some of the stations by determining what needs to be renovated and what needs to be relocated.
Third, we need to work together with our Fire Department and the volunteers and get their input on how they feel on relocating fire stations? Which ones they feel need to be consolidated to serve more efficiently?
Should we continue to buy fire equipment using SPLOST or what other revenue source would you prefer?
If the only current available funding to buy fire equipment now is by using SPLOST, then we should continue making sure that our Fire Department has the proper equipment that meets compliance with guidelines pertaining to Firefighter Prevention and Safety. Our citizens and existing industries need reassurance that we have the necessary resources and tools available for the Fire Department to fulfill their responsibilities.
My personal plan with this, is that we should not be dependent on using SPLOST as the only revenue source to buy fire equipment, there are specific Grants to assist help Fire Departments with staffing and equipment. One Grant in particular is the SAFER GRANT.
It is important for us to consider pursuing “Other sources of revenue, such as Grants” that are out there at the Federal level, and we need to make sure that our people are aware and informed here at the local level.
You can click the following link: https://www.everycrsreport.com/reports/IN10836.html
Or read here what the previous link partly contains:
“Under current law (15 U.S.C. 2229(r) and 15 U.S.C. 2229a(k)), sunset provisions for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant(AFG) and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs will go into effect on January 2, 2018, unless the 115th Congress enacts AFG and SAFER reauthorization legislation. On August 2, 2017, the Senate passed the AFG and SAFER Program Reauthorization Act of 2017 (S. 829) by unanimous consent. S. 829 would repeal the sunset provisions for AFG and SAFER, as well as reauthorize appropriations for both programs through FY2023. The House has not passed AFG and SAFER reauthorization legislation. On September 28, 2017, H.R. 3881, the AFG and SAFER Program Reauthorization Act of 2017, was introduced and referred to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. H.R. 3881 is identical to the Senate-passed S. 829.”
AFG and SAFER Basics
“The AFG and SAFER grant programs are structural firefighter assistance grant programs housed in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Both competitive grant programs provide direct funding primarily to local fire departments. AFG includes funding for firefighting equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, and training. Additionally, AFG grants support Emergency Medical Services (EMS) training, equipment, and vehicles in fire departments and EMS organizations not affiliated with hospitals. AFG also supports fire prevention projects and firefighter health and safety research and development through the Firefighter Prevention and Safety (FP&S) grant program. SAFER grants fund firefighter hiring by career and combination fire departments and recruitment and retention by volunteer and combination fire departments.
The majority of AFG funding goes to rural fire departments, while the majority of SAFER funding goes to fire departments in urban areas. Dating back to the programs' establishment, Congress has appropriated a total of $7.625 billion to AFG (since FY2001), and $3.5 billion to SAFER (since FY2005). The FY2017 appropriation was $345 million to AFG and $345 million to SAFER.”
Do you feel that Polk County is spending adequately to keep our roads up?
I feel that Polk County is not spending enough to keep our roads up. For example, if our County had 600 miles of roads, and the capability of paving is only 15 miles per year, it would take us 40 years to pave all the roads. It always comes down to the money factor and not having enough for paving roads.
Even, if we had the money, we don’t have the manpower to go out and pave it, so we would have to contract it, and if we contract it, we won’t get as many miles if we were to do it ourselves. So it’s a circle.
Again, we need to go aggressively after grants, and I’m happy to know that this year we received State funding for Cherokee Rd, which our State Representative Trey Kelley put in a lot of effort in making sure Polk County got some money in Grants for paving roads.
Do you feel that the Polk County Animal Control is doing an adequate job? And do you feel that they are adequately staffed and funded?
I feel that the Polk County Animal Control is doing an adquate job with the current staff, every year Department heads have an opportunity to come before the Board of Commissioners to explain their justification for additional manpower, and is up to the Board to approve it, but the bottom line is always making sure that you have adequate funding for that in the County budget.
Do you feel that the past and current policy of Polk County as to funding Recreation by allotting money to the three cities is adequate or should Polk County also be more involved with providing facilities and programs of their own?
Our County has been very consistent with its current policy to funding Recreation through the cities. In 2015, the County allocated a total of $200,500. In 2016, a total of $205,000. In 2017, a total of $205,000.00. In 2018, $205,500.00. IN FY 2016-2014 SPLOST: TOTAL $575,000.
For itemized details, you can Contact our County Manager or Finance Director in order to get a breakdown of what each of the Cities: Aragon, Rockmart, Cedartown are receiving.
The cities are taking the lead and should continue putting the effort in making more recreation. If there is a way to do a joint recreation effort, then I would love to hear your ideas before May 22, which is election day. Don’t forget to vote.
Do you believe the Silver Comet Trail is an asset or a liability? Is it adequately funded and maintained?
I believe is both an asset and a liability. Is an asset, in the fact that it draws visitors and builds up our economy. It’s a liability, because we have to maintain it, of course the cities share the burden too.
What will you do to continue to support a vibrant economy for Polk County?
My priority would be to continue in Working Together with lawmakers, elected officials, our education system, Agriculture and existing industries. It is important that we take care of our existing industries who provide jobs currently in Polk County.
Make decisions today, and take the necessary steps to be ready for future economic development opportunities like the expansion of our airport’s runway, allowing for the filming industry to come to our county by making sure we have the proper ordinance language in place at the City and County level, creating ideas that benefit our people and our county, being smart about signing contracts or going into an agreement.
We need to make sure that Polk County is positioned properly for the future development economic opportunities.
How will you work to increase jobs for Polk County residents?
Again, taking care of our existing industries and small businesses in order to continue seeing the groundbreakings and continued expansions of businesses like Kimoto and Cedarstream just to name a few.
In building a vibrant local and national economy, would you emphasize reforming tax policies, addressing income inequality or something else?
When it comes to creating a vibrant local economy, we need to make sure that entities that have the opportunity to do business and have presence here in our County that they reinvest some of their profits and or revenues back into our communities by providing jobs to our local citizens.
In order for us to be ready for that, education needs to be addressed and always highlighted, even promoting high school graduation and continuing education for adults is very important in today’s economy.
As far as tax policies, income inequality or something else, we need to partner with State and Federal representatives to come up with ideas and solutions that would benefit taxpayers and local municipalities.
The solutions for these would have to be addressed at the State and Federal levels like it was done last year with the Tax Reform signed by our President.