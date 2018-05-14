The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. -KM
State School Superintendent John Barge:
Do you feel educators are paid sufficiently?
While Georgia pays better than most Southern states, I do believe there is room for improvement. Georgia's teacher have had only one pay raise of 2% over the last several years. Additionally, due to skyrocketing healthcare costs, teachers are bringing home less pay than previously. It is difficult to recruit and retain quality teachers when they can make significantly more money using their knowledge in other fields.
What should the State Superintendent do to provide an equitable, quality public education for all children pre-k through grade 12?
Through effect policy development and influence of legislation, the State Superintendent should provide an environment in which districts can be successful, teachers can teach unimpeded by worries of high stakes testing and evaluation, and students can safely learn and be prepared for success in life.
Do you think we are putting too much emphasis on new technologies such as iPads?
Not necessarily. Students today are technology natives. It engages them. However, I do think we often make the mistake of believing that technology is a silver bullet and the answer to all of our educational problems. We should not buy technology simply because someone has promised it will raise student achievement. The key to any initiative, including technology, is in the implementation. Have we trained teachers in the proper use of the technology and are we equipped for the maintenance, repair and replacement of that technology?
Do you support an appeals process for TKES?
Absolutely. As a superintendent, I have a hard time justifying assigning a teacher of a non-tested content, like art, music, PE, CTAE or foreign language, a growth score that is based on the average growth in reading and math for the school. I believe there is a way for teachers to look at student work over time and determine whether or not student growth occurred.