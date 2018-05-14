The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. -KM
Secretary of State candidate Buzz Brockaway:
The integrity of our elections is critical as we face more and more challenges to elections. Is there something more that Georgia could—and should – be doing to increase voter confidence?
Our voting machines are getting old and have reached the end of their life cycle. As I've traveled the state there are some counties that have purchased used voting machines on eBay to scavenge them for parts to keep other machines running. This is not sustainable. Most of the country votes using hand marked paper ballots. I think Georgia should do the same and move to this type of system in time for the 2020 Presidential election. The second thing we must do is begin performing post election audits - quality assurance so to speak, for elections. We can use statistical sampling to check paper ballots to insure that the reported election results are accurate. If we do those two things in a open and transparent manned, we can restore trust in elections.
Absentee ballots pose a very real opportunity for fraud. How can we do a better job of voter ID for absentee ballots?
There are a couple of options we should consider for improving the security of absentee ballots. Some have proposed having an absentee ballot application notarized, but that could involve time and a cost a voter may not be able to afford. Others have proposed requiring the use of photo ID when applying for an absentee ballot. This has promise, but we need to make sure we don't open ourselves up to a legal challenge that imperils our entire photo ID policy. Colorado and Oregon are two states where all votes are cast by mail, similar to our absentee voting system. I want to learn how they secure their ballots and apply those techniques to our absentee voting system.
How can Georgia better verify that charitable organizations are operating for charitable purposes and not taking advantage of the benefits?
There are many outstanding organizations that have developed best practices for charitable organizations. There are also many well respected organizations keeping an eye on charitable organizations, making sure they use the money as they are supposed to. I want to partner with these private organizations to prevent duplication of effort and leverage their expertise with the investigative arm of the Secretary of State's office to protect and inform Georgians. As a conservative, I believe private charity is most effective, and as Secretary of State I would work to insure Georgia's charities are serving the public effectively.
Do you believe that the Secretary of State’s office plays a role in the business friendly environment in Georgia, and if so, how can the office help to improve that environment?
The Secretary of State plays a key role in developing a business friendly environment in Georgia. It is crucially important someone starting a business be able to have their corporate paperwork processed timely by the Secretary of State's corporations division. It is also crucial to our economy that people be able to obtain the professional license of their choice speedily. My college degree is in Management Science, where we learned how to make systems more efficient. I did this work for many years in a manufacturing company. I would apply this expertise to the Secretary of State's office so that Georgia is not only considered the best state in America to do business, but also the easiest.