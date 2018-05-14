The following below are responses to questions that weren't answered at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Political Forum on May 3 due to time constraints. More specifically in the case of Mr. Madden, neither he or his opponent Robert Furr got the chance to field questions during the forum. Here below are responses to questions they would have been able to answer. -KM
Candidate for Polk County Board of Education District 1, Britt Madden Jr.:
Do you feel educators are paid sufficiently?
It is my belief that educators in Polk County work every day with our most important asset, our kids. The students represent our future and the importance of what the teachers do cannot be underestimated. Based on research from the Georgia Department of Education on 2016 data, the state average salary is $54,000 and Polk County’s average salary is $56,000. Floyd and other neighboring school systems have average salaries for their teachers at $57,000. There is no amount of compensation that can match the impact teachers make on a daily basis in children lives. I feel that the compensation is fair but always needs to be competitive with other local, neighboring districts.
Do you feel that Polk County receives our fair share of Federal DOE funding?
No. The State of Georgia Department of Education passes through monies from the federal government used in our local school system. Funding at the state level is based on a formula called QBE (Quality Basic Education) which was enacted in 1985 and is old and antiquated. When written, Georgia looked much different than it does today. The formula limits smaller, rural systems across the state like Polk County. While the formula is not fair, it is what we have until it changes and I will work with the rest of the board to utilize the funding the most efficient way possible to achieve student success.
What are your top three goals if elected?
My goal as a school board member is to serve the residents living within District One. I will do that through approachability, accountability, and transparency. My goal as a school board member is to respect the board as a whole. I understand that in order to tackle issues like school safety, scholastic achievement, and district morale, the board needs to move together as a unified governing body. We do not always have to agree, but disagreements should not end up costing the students. My goal when elected is to do my very best to lay the ground work so that every student in this county – now and in the years to come – will have access to a rewarding and inspiring education. This includes recruiting and retaining the best and brightest educators, improving our facilities, increasing student success, taking a hard look at school safety, and communicating district achievements to the public.
Do you support an appeals process for TKES?
The State of Georgia Department of Education unveiled the TKES system in 2016 as the evaluation process of local educators statewide. While the system is still very new, other than existing local district grievance processes, there is little a teacher can do to dispute a seemingly unfair TKES evaluation. As this state teacher evaluation system matures, I believe and would support peer review or administrator review panels.