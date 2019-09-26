Dear Consumer Ed:
Our apartment lease is up at the end of this month, but our landlord is requiring that we leave the utilities on for five days after our lease expires for the move-out inspection. Can they require us to pay for utilities almost a week beyond the end of our lease?
Consumer Ed says:
There is no Georgia law that requires you to pay to keep the utilities on after the termination of your lease. What’s more, according to Georgia law, a move-out inspection must take place within three days of the termination of the lease and vacation of the premises. That means that even if the landlord could force you to pay for utilities after the lease was up, the longest he or she could do so would be three days.
Since there is no law that specifically addresses paying for utilities after the lease has been terminated, your lease and supplemental documents will govern this situation. If this subject is not addressed in the lease, then the landlord cannot force you to keep the utilities on for that week. However, if there is a provision in the lease allowing for this practice, then within the limitations of the law, you might have to pay for utilities, but for no more than three days.
For additional information about landlord-tenant rights and responsibilities, see the Georgia Landlord Tenant Handbook on the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ website.
Submit your own question to Consumer Ed at consumered.georgia.gov and remember… this is not legal advice. Always consult a lawyer about legal issues.
Consumer Ed was developed by the Georgia Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Division to educate consumers and help them make informed decisions when it comes to buying a car or home, dealing with credit and debt, making home repairs and improvements, managing money, and avoiding identity theft and scams. The information contained in the pages of this website will help you avoid common pitfalls and walk you through major purchase decisions so that you don’t get overwhelmed or make a decision that may not be in your best interest.