On Tuesday night, the Gordon County Courthouse was full of not only the County Board of Commissioners and involved citizens for the bi-monthly meeting, but there were also 42 local high school seniors sitting in the courtroom. Each of the students present were a part of Calhoun-Gordon County Youth Leadership program, which trains teenagers to assume leadership positions in the community and encourages civic involvement.
The class is sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Leadership program, and meets for eight months throughout the academic year. Some of the topics that facilitators introduce to classes are economic development, community industry, team building, public safety and civic responsibility. They often go on visits to local businesses and attend meetings as a part of the program, and each year they go to the Capitol to meet with state legislative delegation.
Brandi Hayes, the director of the College and Career Academy with Calhoun City Schools, was also present at the meeting, serving as a leader for the group.
“They learn about economic development and community, and local services and industry,” Hayes said. “The Youth Leadership program provides (students) with leadership opportunities to see what’s available in the community.”
The 2018-2019 class of youth leaders is the 25th consecutive group of students to participate in the program. To date, approximately 1,200 students in the area have graduated from Youth Leadership.
The students involved in the program, who represent their school systems as prospective future community leaders, are listed below.
From Calhoun High School: Randall Forster, Zachary Fuller, Campbell Govignon, Cofield Griffin, Ayush Gupta, Fatima Gurrusquieta, Elise Hartley, Daleigh Higgins, Brooke Landry, Caroline Leggett, Erin Paul, Emma Kate Smith, Catherine Sosa, Anna Taylor, Matthew Turner and Jahlaynia Winters.
From Georgia Cumberland Academy: Daniel Burke, Olivia Carlson, Sarah Fisher, Aleyra Gonzalez, Dane Rhodes, Vanessa Thurman, Dylan Waters and Kaitlyn Williams.
From Gordon Central High School: Wyatt Bishop, Emma Fouts, Haven Hendrix, Esmerelda Jacobo, Nelson Rodriguez, Laura Sanchez, Jaycee Sisson, Zack Sisson, Anna Walls and Cole Wilson.
From Sonoraville High School: Payton Baker, Annelies Carr, Brooklyn Carr, Alea Johnson, Trinity Price, Nick Proctor, Savannah Elise Stanley and Georgina Trenti.