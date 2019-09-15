Most of the 41 members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Youth Leadership Class gathered on Sunday for an orientation session to kick off the current edition of the annual program.
Student leaders representing all four local high schools participated in activities intended to help them get to know one another and to learn more about the things they'll be doing as members of the new class.
Nichol Linn with the chamber said the students will, among other things, attend meetings of the Calhoun City Council and Gordon County Board of Commissioners, visit the state Capitol, learn about local emergency services, businesses, hospitals and participate in an outdoor adventure.
Linn said the leadership program is quite popular with students and that those who attend every session can apply for a $1,000 scholarship at the end of the class.
"This is a difficult program to get into," she said.
Some members of the leadership class will also have the opportunity to help organize the chamber's Candidates Forum on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Depot in downtown Calhoun. The volunteers will also work with members of the local media to ask questions of the candidates during the event.
The chamber is also still taking nominations for the adult version of the class, called Leadership Calhoun/Gordon. Orientation for the next class is set for Nov. 4, while the first 2020 activities will begin with a weekend retreat Jan. 17-19. There is a $425 fee for participants.
The adult leadership program’s calendar consists of two meetings a month that include orientation, weekend retreat, education, government, health, community resources, economic (including business and industry tours), outdoor adventure, local judicial and arts/culture sessions and a final graduation ceremony in May.
Applications for the class are due Oct. 1.