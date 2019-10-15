Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer and members of the Calhoun City Council welcomed the members of the current Calhoun Gordon Youth Leadership Class during their regular meeting Monday evening.
Seniors representing all four local high schools comprise the class in the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's annual program. Palmer asked each of the several dozen students, and the program advisers, to introduce themselves during the meeting.
Palmer also recognized that the program is in its 26th year and that more than 1,200 students have participated over the years.
Nichol Linn with the chamber's Youth Leadership Committee said the students will, among other things, attend meetings of the Calhoun City Council and Gordon County Board of Commissioners, visit the state Capitol, learn about local emergency services, businesses, hospitals and participate in an outdoor adventure.
The students in the program include: Maggie Anderson, Ella Bennett, Carter Blackstock, Brooke Childs, Gage Darby, Lauren DeFoor, Kinsey Dennis, Drew Eickman, Tylor Einhellig, Vivianne Funes, Andrew Gallman, Yesenia Garcia, Lillian Glass, Katlyne Green, Aubrey Green, Ashley Hartness, Kaige Hegarty, Ariana Hernandez, Amelia Hunt, Cooper Hunt, Ann Fogle Jones, Mary-Kathryn Kendrick, Aavyn Lee, Aurora Lopez, Jessica Lopez, Molly Mashburn, Carolina Morgan, Tripp Morrison, Valerie Narvaez, Riya Patel, Luke Peden, Florence Phillips, John Rainwater, Alex Repp, Andie Robinson, Jenna Santori, Sierra Scott, Zoey Stephens, Ben Stewart, Ashley Vasquez and Sarah Beth Vaughn.
In other business Monday the city council:
- Announced that the city will observe Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. for children 12 and younger. Downtown merchants and businesses will host Trick or Treat in Downtown Calhoun on that day from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Heard a second reading for a beer and wine package license for the Food City under construction at 225 Lovers Lane. That request will be eligible for public hearing on Oct. 28.
- Heard a second reading for a beer and wine package license for a store at 756 Highway 53. That request will be eligible for public hearing on Oct. 28.
- Heard a first reading for an annexation and zoning request for 6.31 acres along 1000, 1002 and 1004 S. Wall St. and 129 and 179 Kelly Court. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 and the public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.
- Heard a first reading for an annexation and zoning request for .45 acres at 196 Davis Drive. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 and the public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.
- Heard a first reading for an annexation and zoning request for 22.28 acres at 250 Johnson Lake Road. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 and the public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.
- Heard a first reading for several sign variance requests. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 and the public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.
- Approved a request from Calhoun Utilities to declare as surplus three vehicles: a 1997 Ford F350, a 2002 Ford F150 and a 2005 Ford Explorer.
- Approved a low bid by Signature Tennis Courts to repair and resurface tennis courts at a cost of $35,100 for resurfacing and $16,632 for repairing cracks. The project will be funded by the hotel/motel tax.