Local businessman Garrett Abdo just recently opened what he says is a one-of-a-kind store in Calhoun.
Your CBD Store Calhoun is the first and only dedicated CBD store selling hemp products, he said.
CBD derived from industrial hemp is regulated by the USDA and Abdo says his business has revolutionized the quality of CBD manufacturing and has created a space that is welcoming for clientele.
“We are not a vape shop. We are a learning environment where customers can try products and leave knowing what is in our product,” he said.
The business has been growing fast since opening the doors at 245 GA-53, Calhoun.
Most customers are looking for alternatives to prescription drugs and most are elderly or above the age of 55. They are looking to limit the long lists of medications that come with a long list of side effects.
“The response has been so overwhelming that we are launching stores around the country now, and our success has been the quality of our formulation and our extensive third party laboratory testing,” Abdo said.
The store sells many products such as oils, creams, edibles, capsules, skin care, and they even have products for animals (mammals, fish and birds all can find similar benefits when using CBD as humans).
“Some friends of ours have opened stores like this in other parts of the country and some of the top news stations did stories on them. We basically believe in making a space and environment that is focused on CBD educational and creating industry standards,” Abdo said. “We aren’t hoping on a trend. We are creating a movement of enthusiastic success stories across the country.”