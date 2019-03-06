The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee recently launched two of its annual signature events, the Student Interview Series and Amazing Race.
Committee Chairman Will Harrison with Mannington Mills and Adrian Lyles with Lyles Wealth Management spearhead the fundraising events, which will fund donations to the Voluntary Action Center and scholarships for one graduating senior at each local high school.
The Student Interview Series commenced on Tuesday with a series of interviews conducted at Calhoun High School. Young Professionals Deidra Brumlow with First Bank of Calhoun, Juliebeth Fisher with Shaw Industries Group, Will Harrison with Mannington Mills and Logan Larken with Floyd Medical Center formed a panel that interviewed 10 seniors from the school. One of those students will receive a $500 scholarship during the senior awards event presented by Calhoun High School toward the end of the school year.
Leah Braddy with Gordon County Schools coordinated the sessions for Gordon County Schools’ two high schools. Session two of the Student Interview Series will take place on Thursday at Gordon Central High School. Young Professionals Suzanne Hardin with Shaw Industries Group, Will Harrison with Mannington Mills, Adrian Lyles with Lyles Wealth Management, and Suzanne Roberts with Downtown Development and City of Calhoun, will form that panel. One of the 10 seniors participating in that session will receive a $500 scholarship during the senior awards event presented by Gordon Central High School toward the end of the school year.
Session three will take place on March 12 Sonoraville High School. Young Professionals Jayla Ensley with North Georgia National Bank, Logan Larken with Floyd Medical Group, Adrian Lyles with Lyles Wealth Management and Vilja Ruiz with Synovus will form that panel.
The final student interview session will take place on Thursday at Georgia Cumberland Academy. That panel of four will consist of Stephen Biggs with Synovus, Michael Burgess with Starr-Mathews Insurance, Adrian Lyles with Lyles Wealth Management and Andrew Tierce with Apache Mills.
As with the other sessions, one student from the school will receive a $500 scholarship that will be awarded toward the end of the school year, either at the school’s award ceremony or at the graduation ceremony itself, as Georgia Cumberland Academy traditionally does.
Amazing Race 2019 is the second of the Young Professionals Committee’s signature events and the committee has identified the Voluntary Action Center as this year’s beneficiary agency. A panel of Chamber members met in late February to evaluate seven application packets received from local non-profits and chose the current recipient.
Amazing Race will take place on April 27 in downtown Calhoun, running concurrently with BBQ Boogie & Blues. The committee will put four-man teams in direct competition with one another as they race through town completing a series of athletic, social and interactive challenges.
The Young Professionals events are supported through sponsorships from Chamber members. The list of sponsors remains fluid and more will come on board as Amazing Race draws nearer, but Mohawk Industries has committed at the premium level. Other sponsors include AdventHealth, Lyles Wealth Management, Mannington Mills, Momon Construction, Royal Thai Americas and Starr-Mathews Insurance.
The Young Professionals Committee is responsible for increasing the number of opportunities for young professionals to develop leadership skills and become connected in the business community while also cultivating relationships between the Chamber and young professionals by providing opportunities for service, information sharing and social networking.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.