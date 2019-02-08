Young performers give Rotary a show

Calhoun Middle and High School Campus Principal Peter Coombe and Campus Choral Director India Galyean accompanied four high school and five middle school students to the Velo Vineyard for a Thursday performance for Rotary Club members.
Both educators have a long history in the teaching profession and now team up to support the CCHS Performing Arts, Drama and Music. The students entertained with a brief musical drama, a solo, a duet and a trio of musicals and a young men's quartet comprised of both high-schoolers and middle-schoolers.
CCHS is a member of the Georgia Thespians Troupe and participates in the GSHA, which offers classes in drama and music.
Also visiting was a group from Sonoraville High’s Interact Club, composed of officers Carmina Rubio, the treasurer, and Savannah Stanley, the club president, and newest member Eli Hibberts. The Interact Club has 40 members this year.
The next Rotary speaker will be the club’s GRSP scholar Gustav Daalsgard from Denmark. The next meeting is set for Thursday.