“You were right.”
I don’t hear those three little words very often from my dear husband of 28 years. And, even if I never hear them ever again, I was so thankful to hear them on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, when Hurricane Michael slammed into our little piece of paradise.
We relocated to northern Bay County, Florida, in 2014 from Gordon County after our daughter, Katie, graduated from Sonoraville High School. For years we had dreamed of living close to the beach. Panama City Beach was our favorite annual vacation destination, so we started looking for property there. We found our perfect piece of sandy land dotted with enormous hardwoods and towering pines, which confirmed to us that it wasn’t in a typical “tornado alley.” We’ve never regretted our decision and still don’t. This has indeed become our home.
Fast-forward four years, three months and I find myself glued to the television watching Michael’s angry-looking progress. The good thing about hurricanes is you know they’re coming. We live about 30 miles inland, so we were not in any of the mandatory evacuation areas. We just watched the news and talked to our friends about their plans. It was only supposed to be a Category 2, or at worst a Cat 3 at landfall. Most of our friends were “riding it out.”
But Michael gained significant strength very quickly, as some – but not all – forecasters predicted when he entered the warm waters of my beloved Gulf of Mexico. We awoke Wednesday morning before dawn and learned of Michael’s strengthening.
“We need to go now!” I told my husband, Tim.
“We’ve got plenty of time,” he said calmly. “It’s not supposed to hit landfall until around 1 p.m.”
I groaned out loud when he added, “I’m going to take a quick shower.” My groans intensified when the news anchor said, “It is no longer safe to be on the roadways.” Wind gusts were already reaching 45 mph. I went ahead and loaded the car with essentials: blankets, pillows, toiletries, food, and water (and Diet Pepsi). I found our sweet dog Nemo’s crate and stuffed it in the back seat. By daylight, Tim and I, along with Nemo and Tim’s parents, Norman and Earnestine Shaw, were finally heading to a shelter located another 30 miles north.
It had already started to rain, but we made it safely to the shelter, a brick building equipped with steel hurricane shutters. My stress level plummeted once we were all safely inside. Earlier, while Tim was taking advantage of what we now know was the last hot shower in the foreseeable future (Yes, I’m now jealous!), I looked around my house thinking, “What do I need to take with us?” Katie’s piano was obviously out of the question. My photo albums could fill an entire car. Special mementos were sitting everywhere. How do I choose? In the end, I grabbed our small fire-proof safe filled with important papers, and just prayed for the rest.
But inside that shelter, I snuggled Nemo closer and peacefully realized that EVERYTHING we had left behind could be replaced. The precious beating hearts near me could not. For the next 11 hours, we sat around listening to the howling wind outside, completely oblivious to the damage being done all around us by this near CAT 5 hurricane.
Miraculously, we still had some cellphone service and my sister in Plainville was able to text me updated radar images. Around 5:30 p.m., we emerged from the shelter and got our first glimpse at the damage. Giant uprooted trees crossed the streets. Utility poles and power lines were scattered all about. Small lakes of water had formed in random, previously dry places.
That’s when I heard them. Those three little words: “You were right,” my hunny said. “I’m so glad you convinced us to leave.” Thank God we got to the shelter in time.
The damage done
We had to cross a grassy median in order to reach Interstate 10. For the next 30 miles, Tim inched along dodging downed trees and utility poles with his parents following closely and carefully behind. The westbound lanes were completely blocked by downed trees. We saw tractor-trailers sitting along the roadway. Some overturned, some covered by trees and debris. I could not imagine what those drivers endured.
We finally made it to Highway 231 and ultimately to our little dirt road in Fountain. We got within a half-mile of our houses when we could go no further. Massive pines completely blocked the road. Both vehicles stopped and I jumped from the car.
“I’ve got to go see.”
There were no spiders or snakes involved, but still I ran. Only stopping to climb over or crawl under trees, this old girl ran as if entire armies of spiders and snakes were behind me. Even Nemo had trouble keeping up with me as I hurdled over downed power lines and debris.
I came to Norman and Earnestine’s house first. Those beautiful giant hardwoods and pines were down on all sides of the house. But I could see the roof and it appeared to be where it was supposed to be, so I let out a sigh of relief.
When my house came into view, I stopped dead in my tracks. My roof was gone! Oh, God, no! But … wait. That’s not the roof of the house. That’s the back porch roof on top of the house roof! What? That’s when I noticed that the screened-in back porch – all 12-by-36 feet of it – was gone. But the floor remained!
I carefully made my way to the back door, stepping over mini-mountains of debris, overturned furniture, and many unrecognizable items. I peeked inside to see that everything looked fine! Perfectly fine! Praise God! We still have homes! Katie, you still have a piano! I still have photo albums! We have a dry place to sleep!
I ran back to the cars. Yes, I ran again! But instead of running on nervous apprehension-fueled adrenaline. I was running on JOY! Hallelujah! Nemo again had trouble keeping up with this old gal! We still have homes! I crawled back under and over the downed trees to share the news with my mother-in-law. Yep, there were tears. Tears of utter joy. Not only had we survived one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., we still had roofs over our heads!
Building it back up again
The days following have been long and hot. We walked back down the road the next morning to cut a path for our cars to get home. We sorted through all of our collectibles and antiques, once proudly – albeit red-neckishly – displayed on our screened-in porch. Hardly anything was destroyed beyond repair. A table that my Daddy built more than 30 years ago was found under a mountain of 2-by-4s and giant tree limbs. It survived. I can’t tell you the joy that brings me.
We’re not sure when we’ll get electricity again (As of Tuesday electricity had still not been restored) but we have running water and plenty of food, thanks to friends and family. We are so humbled and thankful for the support, prayers, and concern. So many people have lost everything.
We have a lot of cleaning up to do – mostly with chainsaws – but we do that for fun anyway. Yes, we’re weird. And, we will rebuild our fabulous back porch. But it won’t happen overnight, and that’s okay. Lying on top of the covers with the windows open Wednesday night, Tim and I discussed how blessed we were to still have a home.
“Remember how much fun we had clearing the land for the house, and then later building the back porch?” I asked him. “We get to do it all over again!”
Karen Shaw previously wrote for the Calhoun Times. She is now the grants and special projects coordinator for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners.