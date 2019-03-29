On Thursday, the Calhoun boys' and girls' soccer teams came away with victories at North Murray High School. The boys earned a shutout 5-0 and the girls won 5-2.
The girls' win improves head coach Taylor Sumrall's squad to 8-3 overall (4-1 region).
Senior Emily Sorrow led the way for the Lady Jackets with two goals. Hannah Dimeler, Adamirez Perez and Anna Brannon contributed to the offensive output with a goal of their own.
Jenna Santori led the Lady Jackets in the assist department with two. Adamirez Perez and Heidi Guerrero also added assists in the win.
The Calhoun boys' team dominated North Murray on Thursday by the score of 5-0. Edward Soto, Francisco Pena, Julian Santiago, Irvin Campos and Homie Huitanda all scored for the Yellow Jackets.
"I think the guys were just continuing on where we've been at," Calhoun boys' soccer head coach Matt Rice said. "They continued to apply the game plan and were ultimately able to break through and once they got the first goal, then it created opportunities for other goals."
Huitanda, Santiago, Mario Marroquin and Brandon Berrios chipped in with assists.
Eduardo Fajardo and Jame Vo both saw time in net and earned a combined shutout.
Yellow Jackets Soccer is off for spring break until Tuesday, April 9, when both teams hit the road to face Haralson County.
"We've been going wide open since the very beginning of January without any break at all," Rice said. "We've got some people that, just like every team, are banged up. This will hopefully let us get our legs back underneath us and then be ready to make the run into the playoffs."