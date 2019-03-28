The Sonoraville-Calhoun rivalry have its share of classic moments, and Wednesday’s baseball edition of the regional clash delivered another such memory.
Enter second baseman Dante Morton, an opportunity to win the game at hand. With a runner on second base, Morton delivered a seventh-inning walk off base hit as the Calhoun Yellow Jackets beat the Sonoraville Phoenix, 6-5.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Calhoun head coach Chip Henderson said. “They fell behind (and) they didn’t panic. We had some players step up at the opportune times and (it’s) just a big win for us.”
Sonoraville head coach Daniel McArthur said he told his players after the game he was proud of their fight.
“For us to come in and really have a chance to win that game and stay in that ball game is big for us,” McArthur said. “At the end of the day, I’m proud of them no matter what happens. We played good.”
The walk off base hit was a bit of redemption for Morton. In the top of the sixth inning, Calhoun led 5-4. However, with a runner on third and two down, Morton could not corral a ground ball heading toward right field and throw out Sonoraville’s Cole Gross at first. The tying run scored, knotting the game 5-5.
“(Morton) went a long way for that ball, it came up on him and he still kept it in front,” Henderson said. “It kind of weighs on him not being able to make that play, and then to come up big for us like he did was huge.”
Sonoraville jumped on the scoreboard first, going up 3-0 in the top of the second inning.
“We were able to take advantage of a few mistakes,” McArthur said. “When we got guys on, we were able to put the ball in play. That’s … what we’ve been missing all year so it was good to get it early in that game.”
However, the Yellow Jackets quickly responded in grand fashion. With the bases loaded and one out, first baseman John Andrew Cash launched a baseball over the center field wall for a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning. Calhoun had its first lead of the game, 5-3.
“(Cash)’s a big, strong kid and he’s always looking for something that he can drive,” Henderson said. “He’s batting in the 3-hole and there’s a reason why he’s there, to drive in runs. It was a big performance out of him.”
Sonoraville now suddenly found itself behind the 8-ball. However, the Phoenix battled back and eventually forced a tie, holding Calhoun’s bats mostly silent after Cash’s grand slam.
“Our biggest thing tonight is we left way too many runners on in scoring position and we just couldn’t get that timely hit,” Henderson said. “(John Andrew) Cash got the big grand slam that got us back into it, but after that, we didn’t really threaten.”
Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Ben King went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs on five hits. After a two-out double in the top of the seventh, Bryse Ingle came in to relieve King and recorded a strikeout to send the game to the bottom half of the inning.
“You’re going to get Ben’s maximum effort every time he takes the mound,” Henderson said. “When he doesn’t have it, just him being out there … battling through some of that adversity speaks volumes of him.”
The Jackets improve to 12-3 (5-1 region) while the Phoenix fall to 8-8 (3-3 region). Calhoun and Sonoraville will meet again on April 16 at Sonoraville High School.