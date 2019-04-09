In an inning-shortened game, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets took apart the Adairsville Tigers, 10-0, Friday. The victory moved the Jackets to 16-4 overall and 9-2 in the region.
“You want to just maintain pace (in the region),” Calhoun head coach Chip Henderson said. “We’re right there at second place. It was a good win for us.”
Entering Friday, the Yellow Jackets were fresh off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Coahulla Creek. Down to their last out, with runners on first and second, Ben King delivered a shot to left-center field. With two runs already in, King charged for third base. Coahulla Creek’s cutoff attempt to third was overthrown, and King scrambled home as Calhoun took the lead for the first time all night.
“You talk about some strange finishes,” Henderson said. “Being the head coach (at Calhoun) for 25 years, I’ve seen a lot of strange finishes over the years, but that one yesterday ranks up there with them.”
After Calhoun’s offense went down in 1-2-3 order to start the game, the second inning took a completely different turn. Multiple defensive mistakes accumulated and Calhoun took full advantage.
“We were able to capitalize on what they gave us … and get some runs in,” Henderson said. “I felt that was the difference in the game tonight.”
The Yellow Jackets would put nine of their 10 runs on the board during the bottom frame.
While the Jackets’ offense took advantage of miscues, Bryse Ingle’s dominant pitching silenced Adairsville’s bats. The right-hander pitched a complete-game shutout, surrendering only three hits.
“He’s got tremendous stuff,” Henderson said. “Until they establish they’re hitting the fastball on a regular basis, we shouldn’t get away from that.”
Ingle ran into some trouble as Adairsville loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth inning. However, Ingle pitched out of the jam, recording a pop out and a fly out to crush the threat.
The victory pushes Calhoun’s win streak to two games. The Yellow Jackets resume region play on Tuesday when they travel to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.