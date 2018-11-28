The last of the turkey, both white and dark meat, has been picked from the bone. This bird is officially a carcass and has been tossed in the garbage … outside.
The refrigerator is still full of partially eaten casseroles, pies and sauces. If anyone out there is old enough to remember that ancient radio show … yes, people listened to radio programs way before television … “Fibber McGee and Molly,” you will remember McGee’s closet. Every time someone opened it, something fell out.
Cartons of butter, whipped cream (the real stuff I made), containers of dressing, Jello in those little bitty plastic holders with the peel tops, and all manner of refrigerated items have fallen at my feet. I don’t like things falling at my feet out of my refrigerator. “Why?” you ask.
Because this means I have to find a way to put it back in. This is one of life’s little calamities … what was once inside means that it has to go back and fit so it won’t fall out at my feet. I hate when that happens.
I could write something serious, somber or political this week, but heck, it’s the holiday season. I could listen to pompous egotistical politicians almost 24/7 if I choose, which I don’t. MSNBC, CNN, Wolf Blitzer, Rachel Maddow (although I have to admit that I really like her, she makes sense in a senseless world), FOX News all do nothing but air continual political flim-flam rhetoric.
I’d just as soon watch vinyl records go around and around on a turn table without any sound than listen to endless hours of people pontificating about everything they know. I’d rather watch a long-winded preacher moving his mouth with no sound than to listen to all that “news.” At least I could try to figure out what the preacher man was saying, but I’ll betcha there would be a lot of “hell fire and damnation” shouted, and “God will getcha for that” promised.
Here’s the thing. I’ve made some recent observations about life in general. You don’t have to agree with the observations. It’s just what I’ve observed.
When the weather gets cold, I’m liking it for maybe a day or two; then I want 70s temps back. Now, if it snows, it’s a whole different ballgame.
Nothing makes me happier than hearing raucous laughter and loud conversations from my family and friends as they try to get in months of news in just a few days.
I never get tired of hearing Bruce Springsteen singing his version of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” Gene Autry’s is good, too.
Getting into a made bed at night is much better than getting into a messed up unmade one.
Hugs and kisses from children are simply magical, especially grandchildren’s.
I’ve loved my husband for over 48 years. Marriage is not always easy. It’s bumpy, heartbreaking and nerve-wracking sometimes. It’s also wonderful, comforting and safe. I like that.
I’ve always said this and I mean it. If dogs don’t go to heaven, I’m not going … plain and simple. Same goes for cats. I don’t see heaven as some place lined with gold and such. I see a pasture with beautiful wildflowers growing and my Patches running to greet me with my big white dog Carlee as Moxy, my little white and orange kitty rides on Carlee’s back with Mira, Ferret, Foxy, Banjo, Stormy, Astro and more follow.
I miss my Aunt Eunice’s biscuits split open with her canned tenderloin and gravy smothered on top.
I miss seeing my Grandpa Colligan tap dance sitting down. I also miss seeing his one blue eye and one brown eye.
I miss hearing both my grandmothers singing “Bringing in the Sheaves” together while they were taking clothes off Mom’s clothes line and folding them. Their singing was gawdawful, but music to my ears.
It must be observed that if anyone hurts my children with words or otherwise even though my kids are grown, I will find it hard to forgive. I rarely hold grudges, because it’s nonproductive, but when it comes to my kids, I’m a mama bear and will always be this way.
I love to perform. I have since I was a little bitty girl. As I got older, I loved the sound of applause and the smell of the greasepaint. It’s part of who I am.
I love the series “Outlander”, the books and the STARZ series. I don’t care who knows it. And it’s not just the beautiful love story. It’s the history of places and events I learned about through the books first and now the series.
That being said, I love to read. I have ever since I was a child. The first library I went to was the main branch in New York City. I loved the smell of the polished wood, the sound as my footsteps echoed on the floors, the rows upon rows of books … wonderful books I could jump into and get lost for a time. I love the smell of books, not Kindles, but real bound page-turning books.
I love to read aloud to children although I haven’t in a while.
To wrap this up, I love to write. I love to paint pictures with words. I love to cause people to think. Writing is part of my soul.
