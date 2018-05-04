Writers conference in Calhoun on Saturday, May 19

So you want to be a writer? A local writing group will host a writers conference in May for writers of all skill levels
CALHOUN—The Calhoun Area Writers (CAW) group is hosting its second Northwest Georgia Writers Conference on Saturday, May 19 at the Harris Arts Center in Calhoun.
“Last year’s conference was a huge success, and this year’s conference will be even better,” says Karli Land, founder and president of the local writers group. “We are all about promoting the craft of writing and helping others. What better way of helping other writers than to host a writers conference and offer all sorts of writing-related instruction and contacts?”
The conference’s keynote speaker is Karin Gillespie, a bestselling author who has written for the New York Times, Washington Post and Writer Magazine.
“Karin Gillespie will share her writer’s journey with us, and give us some tips to be better writers,” says Land.
Gillespie finished her first novel when she was 38 but erased her manuscript from her hard drive after attending a writer’s conference.
“I had attended a session titled, ‘Southern Fiction is a Hot-Seller,’ and was so inspired that I went back to my hotel room and started a humorous Southern novel that would later become ‘Bet Your Bottom Dollar,’” Gillespie says.
A slew of editors rejected it, but one had some interest if Gillespie agreed to do some revisions that would make it into a series.
“Naturally, I said yes,” she says. “Later my agent called me and offered me a three-book deal with Simon & Schuster, and of course I said, ‘yes,’ to that, after screaming a little.”
Today, she is the author of the critically acclaimed Bottom Dollar Girl series, “Girl Meets Class,” and “Love Literary Style.”
From 9 a.m. to noon, Literary Agent Jeanie Loiacono will be on hand to provide one-on-one manuscript feedback to participating authors. Loiacono heads the Loiacono Literary Agency based in Young Harris, Georgia where she represents more than sixty authors. Her premium consultations can be reserved and purchased through the CAW website for a small $20 fee.
Other speakers will be on hand as well.
“Nicki Salcedo is also on the agenda and will give a presentation titled, ‘Story Outlines: 5 Bones to your Skeleton Outline,’” Land says. “And Deborah Malone will present ‘Nuts & Bolts of Marketing,’ which will help so many of our writers who have already published works or are nearing completion of their novels.”
The conference will include speed sessions—mini workshops—on topics like Keys to Great Dialogue with Cheryll Snow, Recycling/Reworking Poetry by Dr. Marsha Mathews, Reasons People Stop Reading Books by bookstore owner Bryan Powell, and Podcasting for Writers by Lee Green.
Other highlights include tables of book sellers (open to the public), door prizes, networking with writers from Northwest Georgia and around the state, and tons of fun.
“There will be lots of useful information presented at the conference, but it will also be a great opportunity to make friends, share contacts, learn from each other,” says Land.
“Again, all of the information is on our website,” she continues. “We’ve designed the conference to have something for everyone—all skill levels, all types of writing genres, all interest levels. I want to thank all of the members of the Calhoun Area Writers for their time and efforts in planning the conference; the Harris Arts Center, who has been our partner since our first meeting; and I want to thank our sponsors for helping bring this conference to Calhoun. We couldn’t have done it without their generous support.”
Tickets to the May 19 conference are $65 for adult non-members and $50 for Calhoun Area Writers members and students. Buy online at www.calhounareawriters.com.
For more information, contact Land at 423-322-0504.