Calhoun Elementary School recently recognized an outstanding group of Huddle House Write to Win students.
The Write to Win program is in its sixth year of rewarding students for outstanding writing submissions. Students whose writing was selected will be treated to free meals at Huddle House for a month and their writing will be on display in the restaurant for patrons to enjoy while dining.
“We appreciate the generous support Huddle House continually provides to our students and we congratulate our writers on a job well done,” a news release stated.
Write to Win recipients are listed by grade level.
Third grade: Beverly Garcia, Brayden Webb and Addison White.
Fourth grade: Emory Cross, Annie Eickman, Will Pass, Prachhi Patel and Sophie Schmidt.
Fifth grade: Dani Aparicio, Marely Escobar, Trent Ferguson, Garrett Hasty, Corbin Jon Falconer, Tyler Robinson, Noah Schutz and Ella Strickland.