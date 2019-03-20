“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 20 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a student show on May 30 and a grand finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights.
Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets will be available from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the box office located in the United Way office inside the Calhoun Depot, then online beginning the next day.
The show will feature ten couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta.
Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Megan Wright and Logan Parker will partner to form Team Two. Both students represent Calhoun High School, with Megan being a sophomore and Logan a senior. This will be Logan’s second performance in the contest and Megan’s first. Megan is the daughter of Burt and Darlene Wright. She has three sisters: Kristen, Abby, and Bonnie. Logan is the son of Richie Parker and Jill Stanley and the stepson of Monica Parker. He has five siblings: Collin, Jacob, Sidnie, Ivie, and Gavin. He also has a stepbrother named Jaden and a half sister named Maclane McDaniel.
While Megan has never been involved with “Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!”, she is one of the most experienced dancers participating. Trained in ballet, tap, and jazz, Megan is a talented student performer who has appeared in multiple musical and drama productions over the last five years.
An active member and current officer of the Calhoun High School Thespian Troupe, Megan has participated in every drama production each year. This past fall, she played Sister Mary Roberts in Sister Act and she just finished her role as Wendy Darlingin Peter Pan. She is a member of Calhoun Highs Women’s Trio and HOSA. Megan is the reigning Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen and she will compete at the Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen Competition in Columbus this summer.
Megan was part of the all-state opening number for the Georgia Thespian Conference and was named Miss Kennesaw’s Outstanding Teen in 2018. She received a non-finalist talent award at the 2018 Miss Georgia Contest. She has been involved as a volunteer for the Harris Arts Center Summer Camps for the last two years and has completed a variety of service projects through her participation in the Miss America Organization.
Logan is an outstanding athlete at Calhoun High School. During his time with the Jacket Nation, he has enjoyed being a member of the football team and is very proud of their 2017 state championship. The Yellow Jackets have been regional champs for eight years. He names Coach Arnold as his role model.
He does not pretend to be a professional dancer and has no training in the field, but he proved he could groove last year when he hit the stage with his sister, Ivie Parker. He and Ivie were the first brother-sister team to compete in the competition. This young man is the life of the party, describing himself as “extremely loud, outgoing, and entertaining.” Logan attends Christian Fellowship Church in Cartersville, Georgia.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group will do volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.