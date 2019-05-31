On Thursday morning, a truck traveling north on U.S. 41 allegedly veered into the opposite lane, striking a southbound motorcycle head-on and killing the motorcycle driver.
According to Georgia State Patrol reports:
On May 30, around 5:45 a.m. a call to Gordon County 911 reported a wreck on U.S. 41 and Enterprise Drive.
A 1994 Chevrolet white pickup truck, driven by Donald King, 60, of Adairsville, was traveling north on U.S. 41 and crossed the center line of the highway, colliding with a southbound 2008 Suzuki motorcycle. Robert Burns, 48, of Calhoun, was driving the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. King was suspected to have minor or visible injuries.
A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene, as well Gordon EMS. The collision took place in an active construction zone where there were lane closures and lowered speed limits.
No alcohol was involved and charges are still pending. SCRT will be conducting the follow-up investigation.