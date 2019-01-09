The Georgia State Patrol believes alcohol may have been a contributing factor in a two-vehicle wreck, which resulted in rescue personnel having to remove the drivers from their damaged vehicles, on Ga. 53 near Farmville Road on Monday night.
According to GSP reports:
Loretta Phillips, 44, who was driving a 2011 Kia Soul westbound on Ga. 53, crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe head on. Gina Ward, 29, was driving the Hyundai eastbound on Ga. 53 and had one passenger in the car.
Both Phillips and Ward were seriously injured and entrapped in their vehicles following the wreck. The Gordon County Fire Department removed both women from their cars, at which point Phillips was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga and Ward was taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.
The passenger in the Hyundai was not seriously injured.
According to Erlanger, Phillips was not listed on the patient roster as of Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton staff said that Ward was in good condition.
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon as GSP continues to investigate the causes of the wreck. However, GSP suspects alcohol was a contributing factor.