Wreck involving train in Tennessee claims life of local student

As classmates mourn the loss of 17-year-old Jazzmyne Ashworth, Sonoraville High School announced this week that they will have counselors on site Wednesday, June 27, from 4 - 6 p.m. to offer support to students who are trying to deal with the rising senior’s death.
According to the preliminary report from the Tennessee State Patrol, around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, a 2009 Ford Fusion, driven by Wendy M. Humphreys, 45, of Chattanooga, Tenn. was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 11 in Calhoun, Tenn. and made a right turn onto a private road that did not have warning lights or crossing arms, directly in the path of a Norfolk Southern Railroad Train that was running parallel to U.S. Highway 11. The train struck the Fusion on the right side near the center of the vehicle. The report states that the vehicle then rolled down an embankment where it came to a rest upside down.
Ashworth was a passenger in the vehicle; her father, Johnny Ashworth, 46, from Chattanooga, Tenn. was also a passenger in the vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Jazzmyne Ashworth was announced as a winner in the “2018 Disney Dreamers Academy Essay Contest” in May, where she was able to attend the Disney Dreamers Academy. She was also among 200 students chosen nationwide to attend the prestigious three-day 24th Annual Global Youth Institute late last year, where she interacted with young leaders from around the United States as well as nine other countries including Canada, China, Bangladesh, Brazil, Ghana, Kosovo, Mexico, Pakistan, and Philippines.
Funeral arrangements for Jazzmyne Ashworth are being provided by Ponders Funeral Home Calhoun. Jazzmyne’s family will receive friends on Saturday, June 30, 2018 between 3 - 9 p.m. at the funeral home. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Ponders Funeral Home Calhoun Chapel.