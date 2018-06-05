Wreck involving logging truck snarls traffic for hours on Highway 53 west Monday afternoon

Highway 53 West in Plainville was shut down for hours Monday afternoon after a logging truck lost its load after a turnover accident.
Georgia State Patrol received the call around 1:45 p.m. on June 4. According to the official accident report, a 2011 Mack logging truck, driven by John Headrick, 31, of Rome, was heading south toward Rome in the left lane when a 2001 Ford Taurus, stopped on Brownlee Mountain Road, driven by Lucas Willey, 19, of Adairsville, attempted to cross over Highway 53, pulling out in front of the logging truck. Headrick attempted to break and miss the Taurus but struck it, causing the logging truck to overturn.
Logs that were dislodged in the accident rolled into the parking lot of a antique store and hit a parked 2014 Chrysler Town & Country, which had two occupants inside, and a 2017 Subaru Outback, which had one occupant inside.
The 5-year-old and 10-year-old passengers in the Town & Country received visible injuries from broken glass. The passenger in the Outback was not injured. Headrick had visible injuries and was transported to Floyd Medical Center where his condition was unknown at press time. Willey also complained of injuries and was transported by ground to Gordon Hospital.
Willey has been charged with failure to yield at a stop sign.