Christmas 2019 has now come and gone. However, it’s not too late, during the early winter days of this new year, to remember two moving Christmas stories that took place during the holiday season of 1944, during World War II, 75 years ago.
One is fictional and well-remembered, the other pure history and little known. Each tale has been captured in its own movie, and both films are powerfully heart-warming and inspiring.
White Christmas
The fictional one, White Christmas, is a classic holiday movie that is recognized by many, but has actually been viewed, it seems, by not so many. Released in 1954, this grandiose musical is filled with memorable tunes composed by the legendary Irving Berlin.
The opening scene of the film portrays U.S. Army soldiers gathered somewhere in war-torn Europe, for a celebration on Christmas Eve 1944. They are out in the field, with the war visibly raging all around them, and are about to move toward the front lines. It seems fairly obvious that they are involved in the frigid, deadly fighting that we now know as the Battle of the Bulge.
The men are saddened by the fact that their beloved commanding general, Thomas F. Waverly, is being relieved of his command and moving on to a new assignment. Major General Waverly delivers a brief emotional farewell, followed by Captain Bob Wallace’s (Bing Crosby) poignant rendition of “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” to the war-weary young troops. That scene never fails to move me.
The rest of the movie finds Wallace and former fellow soldier Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) becoming wildly successful as entertainers in the years just after the war. Upon discovering that the now retired Waverly is struggling to stay afloat as the owner of a picturesque inn in Vermont, the boys pull out all the stops to come to his aid and to bolster his spirits, by secretly organizing a reunion of his old 151st Division.
Even if you find all the singing and dancing of musicals hard to swallow, the strong storyline of White Christmas will likely keep you tuned in all the way to the moving finish. I tear up every year as the movie ends.
General Waverly, played wonderfully by Dean Jagger, is, to me, one of the most endearing movie characters of all time. And, while I endure a couple of the dance numbers, I positively love the songs — “We’ll Follow the Old Man,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “Counting Your Blessings,” “What Do You Do with a General,” and, of course, the much-beloved “White Christmas.”
Silent Night
The second of my two recommended movies, films that are both connected with Christmas in 1944, is Silent Night. Released in 2002, it is the incredible true story of how American and German soldiers actually spent the night together in a tiny cabin in the Ardennes Forest, along the German-Belgian border, on Christmas Eve during the Battle of the Bulge.
A German family, the Vinckens, were occupying the isolated hunting cabin, after fleeing their bombed out home in the nearby town of Aachen. As Elisabeth Vincken and her son Fritz awaited the arrival of husband and father Hubert from his work nearby, a knock sounded on their door.
Mr. Vincken would not make it home on this bitterly cold night, with single digit temperatures and heavy snow on the ground. Instead, Elisabeth found three young American soldiers standing respectfully outside her door, all of them lost and one badly wounded. Their youth and politeness, coupled with the deadly weather outside, prompted her to do the unthinkable. She invited them in, enemy soldiers, to escape the cold and to share in their humble Christmas Eve dinner.
A short time later there was another knock at the door. This time there were four young German soldiers, also lost, seeking a refuge from the frigid weather outside. Elisabeth was horrified. The Nazi penalty for harboring enemy soldiers was execution. Pale as death and shaking with fear, she told the Germans that there were others inside whom they would not consider friends, but who were also lost and hungry.
The senior German, a corporal, paused while staring sternly and then said, “It is the Holy Night and there will be no shooting here.” Americans and Germans stacked their guns outside and eyed each other warily. As Elisabeth prepared a meal from a rooster, a few potatoes, and a loaf of bread, the tension in the room slowly abated. One of the Germans, a former medical student, even examined the wounded American.
The next morning, although limited by language barriers, the two groups bid each other farewell, actually shaking hands as they parted. The Germans even gave the Americans a map and a compass, while directing them as to how to make their way back to the U.S. lines.
Fritz Vincken
The Vinckens survived the war, although both Hubert and Elisabeth would die during the 1960s. Fritz eventually married, immigrated to Hawaii, and opened a bakery there. For years he tried, in vain, to locate any of the American or German soldiers that had gathered in the Ardennes cabin. President Reagan even told the story in a speech he gave in West Germany in 1985, a speech emphasizing the reconciliation that had taken place between America and Germany since the war.
After years of searching, ultimately with the help of the U.S. television program “Unsolved Mysteries,” Fritz finally managed to locate and meet with one of the American soldiers in 1996. Ralph Blank was living in a nursing home in Frederick, Maryland. He still had the German compass and map. During the course of their conversation, he told Fritz, “Your mother saved my life.”
Fritz Vincken discovered one more of the American soldiers, but none of the Germans, before his own death in December of 2002. His mother’s story of kindness and courage has been passed on to many in the years that have followed.
Both of these amazing movies are definitely worth finding and watching. Your heart will be warmed and your spirit stirred as you reflect back upon that eventful Christmas season of 1944, the last Christmas of World War II... 75 years ago.
”If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.” — Ronald Reagan