June of 1944, exactly 75 years ago this month, marked one of the two great turning points of World War II. The first occurred during the late winter and early spring of 1943.
At that time, as a result of hard fought Allied victories on the strategic Pacific island of Guadalcanal and across the breadth of North Africa, both Japan and Germany were turned from fanatical aggressors to retreating defenders. They would never again overtake and occupy new territories.
Each of the totalitarian regimes remained strong, and a hard road still stretched ahead for the U.S. and her allies, but the tide had definitely turned.
A Turning Point
Now, in June of 1944, the Axis war machines, the previously powerful militaries of Germany and Japan, were simply beginning to unravel. June 6, D-Day, had resulted in the establishment of an Allied beachhead in France, an epic victory which would lead to the end of the war in Europe in less than a year.
Only two days prior, on June 4, the city of Rome had fallen and the Germans had retreated yet farther north up the Italian peninsula. Later in the month, on June 23, the Russians would launch a powerful offensive all along the Eastern Front, a massive effort designed to ultimately push the invading Germans back into their homeland.
Tragically, the Soviets would indeed drive the Germans out of eastern and central Europe, only to enslave those nations once again behind the “iron curtain” of communism. The end of the second World War would sadly inaugurate the beginning of the Cold War.
Out in the Pacific, the month of June 1944 found the carefully planned American dual thrust toward Japan making slow, but steady, progress. Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the Army were fighting their way up through New Guinea toward the Japanese-occupied Philippine Islands.
Meanwhile, Adm. Chester Nimitz’s Navy-Marine Corps team was systematically eliminating Japanese strongholds in the central Pacific through their so-called island hopping campaign.
Battle of the Philippine Sea
Shortly after the commencement of the U.S. amphibious invasion of the island of Saipan on June 15, the Japanese dispatched a large fleet of ships to do battle with American naval forces supporting the invasion. Their plan was to first defeat the U.S. Navy, then turn on the helpless Marines ashore.
Saipan was part of the Mariana Islands, an archipelago which also included Tinian and Guam. Both sides recognized the importance of the Marianas. From airstrips located there, new U.S. B-29 Superfortress bombers would be able to reach and drop their payloads on the Japanese homeland at will.
The clash of the two navies got underway on June 19 and would become known as the Battle of the Philippine Sea. It would be the last of the great aircraft carrier battles fought between the U.S. and Japan in the Pacific War, and the biggest carrier-to-carrier action in history. In these slugfests, the ships would typically never see each other, often separated by hundreds of miles. Carrier-based aircraft would battle it out against each other in the air and against enemy vessels below.
Thanks to an enormous advantage in the number of ships and aircraft produced by American industry, superior aircraft, advanced radar technology, finely tuned anti-aircraft gunfire from perimeter support ships, and better trained and more experienced pilots and aircrew members, this largely aerial engagement turned into a rout by the U.S.
At the end of the two-day battle, with the aid of U.S. submarines prowling in the area, the Japanese had been dealt a terrible blow. Three huge fleet carriers had been sunk, along with two oilers. Six other ships received significant damage as well. But, most importantly, Japan had lost nearly 600 aircraft and most of their remaining experienced pilots and aircrew members. They had thrown everything into this decisive confrontation with the American Navy, and had come away totally empty-handed.
For the rest of the war, the Japanese would operate with only a handful of carriers still afloat, and with very few planes to fly off of them.
On the last day of the Battle of the Philippine Sea, June 20, something happened that would never be forgotten by those involved. It would typify the kind of care for their men that so many American leaders have demonstrated throughout our history, from George Washington to Norman Schwarzkopf.
In stark contrast to the callous sacrifices of their own men made by the Germans and the Japanese, along with our Russian allies, American commanders, for the most part, embraced a moral conviction that made minimizing the losses of their men an ever-present objective throughout the war.
Adm. Marc Mitscher
Legendary U.S. Navy Adm. Marc Mitscher commanded Task Force 58 (TF-58), the powerful armada that had inflicted such a devastating defeat upon the Japanese.
Early on the morning of the 20th he dispatched scout aircraft to locate the Japanese fleet, which was in the process of regrouping, refueling and beginning its retreat. The enemy was not sighted until nearly four in the afternoon.
They were positioned some 275 miles away from TF-58, 75 miles beyond the standard limit established for carrier-based aircraft to attack an enemy.
Besides that, darkness would fall before the American fighters and bombers could make it back to their flat tops (nickname for carriers).
Although well-trained and amazingly skilled aviators, most of the pilots involved had never landed on a carrier after dark.
The very thought of trying to locate and then land on an unlighted ship at night in the middle of the Pacific Ocean was terrifying.
It was a huge gamble, but Mitscher and TF-58 were itching to finish off the Japanese. The planes launched in record time, found the enemy just as the sun was setting and successfully completed the toll of destruction described earlier. Now for the hard part, to somehow make it back to their carriers and land safely.
Turning on the Lights
Back on his flagship, the USS LEXINGTON, Mitscher was coming to a momentous decision. Although standard Navy protocol called for ships to be totally blacked out at night, to make it difficult for Japanese submarines that might be in the area to locate and fire upon them, the soft-spoken Mitscher issued his now famous order, “Turn on the lights!”
Not just a few lights on the carrier flight decks were to be illuminated, but every possible light on every single ship in TF-58, roughly 100 warships. The admiral was determined to do everything possible to bring his boys home safely. Spotlights were beamed toward the heavens, some destroyers fired star burst shells aloft, and individual sailors manned the rails with hand-held flashlights. One returning pilot likened it to Mardi Gras in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
There were, sadly, some precious lives lost, both in the battle and on the harrowing flight back. But, thanks to Marc Mitscher, a leader known to care deeply about those in his command, those losses were few. He was so admired by the men who served under him that a close aide once remarked that they would give him “their final ounce of effort and loyalty.”
America has been blessed by many strong leaders down through our history. Let us remember one of them this week, Marc Mitscher, and how he turned the lights on 75 years ago.
“If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.” — Ronald Reagan