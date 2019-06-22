Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.