Many believe that it was one of the most, if not the most, daring rescue raids in the annals of American history. It was unleashed, almost exactly 75 years ago, on Jan. 30, 1945, on the Philippine island of Luzon.
The bold, even audacious, Army Ranger led mission to free some 500 Allied prisoners of war, at the Japanese POW camp near the city of Cabanatuan, had been wildly successful.
In the days immediately following the incursion, jubilation was widespread. Throughout the ranks of the U.S. military scattered around the world and among citizens all across the homeland, the American spirit soared in response to the heartwarming news.
Forgotten history
However, as so often happens in the ebbs and flows of history, the great raid at Cabanatuan soon became a distant memory. Momentous news in the final months of the war, headlines about Iwo Jima, the demise and surrender of Hitler’s Germany, Okinawa, and the atomic bombs, soon pushed the unbelievable rescue mission into the forgotten shadowlands of American historical consciousness. Few have ever heard of it today.
The liberation of the Philippines began in October of 1944, as the first American troops stormed ashore on the island of Leyte. By early January 1945, U.S. forces were landing on the big island of Luzon. Manila, the nation’s capital, most important city, and key port, was situated on Luzon. Fighting had been hard since the start of the Philippines campaign, but it stiffened considerably as the Americans pushed toward the strategic capital city.
Meanwhile, months earlier in August of 1944, the Japanese War Ministry had issued a directive to their forces distributed throughout the Pacific theater. Fearing that advancing Allied units would begin liberating POW camps where they were holding American and other Allied soldiers and civilians, military authorities had promulgated the now infamous “kill all” policy.
The motive behind such a grisly order was fairly straightforward, from the Japanese perspective. Most of the POWs had witnessed gruesome atrocities committed against themselves and fellow Allied soldiers, men who had surrendered to and been taken prisoner by the Japanese. Thousands had already been slaughtered by beheadings, bayonetings, torture, starvation, overwork, and the purposeful withholding of needed medical supplies. All of these witnesses had to be eliminated.
Proof that the Japanese were capable of actually implementing such a monstrous policy had already been established. On December 14, 1944, on the Philippine island of Palawan, Japanese guards had lured some 150 unsuspecting American POWs into a ditch with boards across the top, a makeshift bomb shelter. They then poured gasoline through the cracks between the boards and incinerated the hapless victims alive. A few managed to claw their way out, only to be machine-gunned down by their captors. Miraculously, eleven men escaped to tell the world the story of the massacre.
Concern for Cabanatuan POWs
As American troops began to sweep across and liberate Luzon, there was great concern that the same fate could befall over 500 POWs being held under miserable conditions at Cabanatuan. At one time the camp had housed some 8000 prisoners. Most, however, had been shipped out to work as slave laborers on the Japanese home islands and throughout her occupied empire. Those POWs remaining at Cabanatuan had generally been left there due to their weak and sickly condition. Most of them had been at this camp for almost three years, survivors of the horrific Bataan Death March back in April of 1942. Their survival meant more incriminating first-hand testimony to Japanese barbarism during the march. The approaching American army was deeply troubled about the possibility of their impending massacre.
Approval for the raid to attempt to free them came from the highest echelons of the Pacific command structure, from General Douglas MacArthur himself. With only one day to prepare and no time to rehearse, a team was quickly formed. Lieutenant Colonel Henry Mucci, an Army Ranger from Bridgeport, Connecticut, was give overall command. He, in turn, handpicked Captain Robert Prince, from Seattle, Washington, to lead the Ranger force in the field that would enter the camp and extract the POWs. After informing his Rangers of their mission, Mucci required all of them to head to a meeting with their chaplains and to pray ... on their knees.
The small American force was comprised of only 121 Army Rangers, 14 elite Army Alamo Scouts, and approximately 250 Filipino guerrilla fighters. Japanese soldiers in the immediate vicinity of Cabanatuan totaled between 6000 and 9000. The Alamo Scouts would provide critical reconnaissance. The Filipino guerrillas would hold off thousands of Japanese soldiers in close proximity to the camp. The Rangers would actually attack and neutralize the Japanese camp guards, while herding up the POWs and getting them moving toward the American lines.
Mission impossible
As if the enormous disparity in troop numbers was not enough, Cabanatuan’s POW camp was located 30 miles behind Japanese lines. Once the Rangers arrived at the camp, they would have to stealthily navigate a 300 yard cleared perimeter around the entire compound, flat and exposed ground that they would need to cross, crawling on their bellies under the cover of darkness.
To distract the guards during this crucial aspect of the operation, the brave crew of a U.S. P-61 “Black Widow” aircraft flew over the camp, swooping and diving as if they were in the process of attacking. The aerial acrobatics worked like a charm, allowing the Rangers to inch their way across the exposed perimeter undetected.
At 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1945, the Rangers burst upon the unsuspecting Japanese guards in a lightning assault. Within 35 minutes every Japanese soldier in the camp had been eliminated and all the POWs assembled outside for the dangerous journey back to the American lines.
As the Filipino guerrilla units fought savagely to hold off attempted counter-attacks by other Japanese units in the area, the Rangers were trying to get the weak and emaciated POWs moving. Some could not walk. Others had no shoes. Many were sick. Some Rangers resorted to carrying as many as two of the lightweight POWs on their backs at one time. Others rigged improvised stretchers using their heavy uniform shirts.
The most widely used method of transportation for the liberated prisoners, most of whom simply could not make the long journey back on foot, was the carabao cart. Buggy type vehicles in a variety of shapes and sizes, they moved at a painstakingly slow pace, pulled along by huge Philippine water buffaloes. By the time the American lines were reached, some 106 carabao carts, all contributed by local villagers, were being utilized.
Nothing short of a miracle
The final outcome of the Cabanatuan raid was nothing short of miraculous. All 512 prisoners were rescued, although two who were already quite ill died during the arduous and dangerous trek to safety. Among the rescuers, two Americans were killed and several wounded. Some Filipino guerrillas were also wounded, but none lost their lives. The significance of the raid is probably best summed up in the words of General MacArthur, “No incident of the campaign in the Pacific has given me such satisfaction.”
Once safely inside the American lines, the exhausted but exuberant former POWs spotted the first American flag that they had seen in almost three years. It was actually a crude flag, attached to a tank and barely fluttering in the breeze, but a deeply moving sight for the men who had come to call themselves “ghost soldiers.” All of the men stood at attention and saluted. Then the tears began to fall, “openly and ... without shame.”
Let us never forget the brave men of Cabanatuan, the liberators and those they set free. They represent a generation that gave so much for this country during the dark and dangerous days of World War II ... 75 years ago.
”If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.” — Ronald Reagan