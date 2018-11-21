AUTHOR'S NOTE: Original plans were to display a copy of the Rockwell image highlighted here alongside this article, but copyright laws prohibited it. The painting can, however, be easily viewed online, by searching — "Rockwell Refugee Thanksgiving."
I've never seen a Norman Rockwell painting that did not stir some emotion. So often it's humor, making us smile or even laugh out loud. At other times it is patriotism. More often than not, the characters and the scene evoke sentimental feelings about family, home and community. All are ultimately about America. A recent online article tells of how a U.S. citizen working in China uses a book of Rockwell prints to explain America to his Chinese friends.
The World War II era Rockwell painting that adorned the cover of the Nov. 27, 1943, edition of the Saturday Evening Post is, above all else, haunting. It is called "Refugee Thanksgiving." Who is she, this dark-haired and seemingly destitute young woman? Where is she? Why is this artwork on the cover of the Post's Thanksgiving edition that year? Let's try to unravel the mystery.
Our biggest clue is that there's an American soldier's coat being worn by the subject. So, U.S. fighting men were likely on the ground in her locale, engaged in combat in late November of 1943. That limits our possibilities to two major areas of the world. One is the southwest Pacific region, specifically New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and, most recently, in the Gilbert Islands. This young lady, however, bears no resemblance to the native islanders inhabiting any of these regions.
The other part of the world where Americans were on the ground fighting at this time was Italy. The dark hair and other general features of Rockwell's subject point strongly in that direction. Additionally, the architecture of the ruins surrounding her seems to seal the argument. She is apparently an Italian, an older girl or a young woman, likely displaced by the fierce fighting that is spreading across her homeland.
There she sits, giving thanks. It's cold, and her feet appear to be wrapped in rags, but she is warmed by the heavy uniform coat of an American soldier. She eats heated food from his, or possibly some other GI's, mess kit. At the risk of over-interpreting the painting, we might also wonder if the broken chain link doesn't symbolize her liberation from fascist tyranny.
Rockwell's haunting image on the widely circulated Post's cover reminded Americans, at Thanksgiving, of the reason why their loved ones were fighting in far away places. They were "over there," not to oppress or to occupy, but to liberate. That's something we should give thanks for today, as well. Our nation's story, though far from perfect, has largely been one of freedom and compassion.
As we give thanks to Almighty God during this Thanksgiving season, for His bountiful blessings upon our land and people, we would do well to also express gratefulness to Him for those who fought for, freed and then fed strangers in distant lands ... 75 years ago.