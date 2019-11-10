Legendary events have become almost commonplace in the long and storied history of the United States Navy. When surrender was demanded by his British adversary during the American Revolution, John Paul Jones’ renowned reply was, “I have not yet begun to fight!” While lying mortally wounded during the War of 1812, Captain James Lawrence exhorted his crew with the stirring challenge, “Don’t give up the ship!”
But, what happened in the waters just off the coast of the Philippine island of Samar on Oct. 25, 1944, should never be forgotten by the American people. Many consider it the most courageous fight ever undertaken by the U.S. Navy. Eminent naval historian Samuel Eliot Morison wrote, “In no engagement in its entire history has the United States Navy shown more gallantry, guts, and gumption than in the two morning hours between 0730 and 0930 off Samar.” It was truly a battle of David and Goliath proportions.
During the fall months of 1944, precisely 75 years ago, the ultimate outcome of World War II was no longer seriously in doubt. What was in question, however, was how long the Germans and Japanese would hold out and, most importantly, how many more lives would be lost before war’s end. Thankfully, both despotic regimes would be forced to surrender within a year. In the intervening months, however, scores more precious lives would be sacrificed upon the altars of evil ideologies and ambitions.
In the waters of the southwest Pacific, near the central Philippine island of Samar, the morning of Oct. 25, 1944, broke hazy gray with occasional rain squalls. Only five days earlier, the Allied campaign to liberate the Philippines from almost thee years of brutal Japanese occupation and oppression had begun. Tens of thousands of U.S. Army troops had landed on the larger neighboring island of Leyte and established a beachhead there.
In support of the landings, the U.S. Navy had assembled a massive armada of some 300 ships, including well over 200 warships along with numerous auxiliary vessels. Roughly 1,500 naval aircraft added to the firepower of the sprawling and immensely powerful fleet. Its job was simple, support and protect the American forces already ashore.
Despite the Navy’s assembled might, things went horribly wrong on the morning of Oct. 25, 1944, resulting in what we now know as the Battle off Samar. Unknown to American leadership, the Japanese were about to employ virtually all that was left of their somewhat decimated navy in a last ditch showdown with the Americans. Their objectives were twofold, inflict great damage upon the U.S. Navy and then turn the powerful guns of their huge battleships, cruisers, and destroyers on the hapless American forces ashore on Leyte.
Japan’s grandiose plan, known as Operation Sho, depended heavily upon both deception and surprise. The deceptive element worked to perfection, when a group of Japanese aircraft carriers managed to lure the powerful U.S. Third Fleet, under the command of Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, far to the north and away from “guard duty” near the Leyte beachhead. Unknown to the Americans was the fact that the enemy carriers had almost no aircraft onboard, most having been lost in earlier engagements.
With the Third Fleet far out of position and unable to help, another powerful Japanese naval force, comprised of battleships, cruisers, and destroyers, suddenly appeared off Samar on the morning of Oct. 25. The enormous enemy battleships could pinpoint and strike targets twenty miles away with huge armor piercing shells. The element of surprise had now also been achieved.
This Japanese Central Force appeared at dawn and found only a small group of lightly armored escort carriers and destroyers standing between them and the vulnerable U.S. soldiers amassed along the coast of Leyte. The American ships, part of a task group providing artillery and aircraft support for the troops ashore, was known by the call sign “Taffy 3.” It was designed to assist the landing force on the beaches and further inland, not to engage in sea combat with the likes of the formidable Japanese Central Force. What was shaping up was a showdown that was exceedingly disproportionate, something like a few men with pistols trying to hold off an artillery company.
The totally stunned sailors of Taffy 3 could smell death in the air as Japanese shells began to fall near their ships. Rear Admiral Clifton “Ziggy” Sprague, commander of the task group, immediately ordered his ships to retreat to the south, while dispensing thick smoke screens in an attempt to “hide” themselves from the Japanese gunnery crews which were trying to destroy them.
Taffy 3 was composed of six small escort type aircraft carriers, three small destroyers, and four even smaller destroyer escorts. While fleeing to the south, the destroyers and destroyer escorts would valiantly turn and charge at the Japanese behemoths breathing down their necks. Zig-zagging, laying down smoke screens, launching torpedoes, and firing their small guns at the Japanese, these “tin cans,” as destroyers are affectionately nicknamed by sailors, began to inflict significant damage and to create confusion among their pursuers.
The destroyers of Taffy 3 were aided to some extent by aircraft from the fleeing escort carriers. These planes were, however, fitted out with weaponry to support ground troops ashore, not sink enemy warships. They could harass the Japanese ships, inflict some damage, but not much more. Fortunately, in the midst of the fight, a few of the aircraft were able to re-arm with bombs that could cause more damage to enemy vessels.
As the “tin cans” of Taffy 3 repeatedly charged the Japanese Central Force, these small American warships began to pay a terrible price. The grim nature of their mission was best captured in the words of one actually involved in the fray, Captain Robert Copeland of the destroyer escort USS SAMUEL B. ROBERTS. As his ship turned back to engage the enemy, he announced to his crew, “This will be a fight against overwhelming odds, from which survival cannot be expected. We will do what damage we can.”
One after another the order to abandon ship was issued among the sinking vessels of Taffy 3. They had fought ferociously, but had paid a terrible price. In the end, five ships were lost, with considerable damage also being inflicted upon many surviving vessels. Two destroyers, one destroyer escort, and two escort carriers sank in the deep waters of the Pacific Ocean. While significant numbers of sailors were rescued from the sea, over 1,500 American died and another 900 or so were wounded.
After two hours of deadly combat, the Japanese commander Kurita called off the attack and ordered his forces to withdraw. His losses had been staggering, three heavy cruisers sunk, virtually all of his remaining ships significantly damaged, and great loss of life.
For the remainder of the war, the once powerful Imperial Japanese Navy would accomplish very little. The brave sailors on the little ships of Taffy 3 had demonstrated incredible courage, and turned back a vastly superior enemy force. Had they not show such gallantry, the loss of American life might have been astronomical.
The powerful Japanese Central Force, had it not been stopped by Taffy 3, could have sunk the four remaining escort carriers of the group and then turned its formidable big guns on the tens of thousands of defenseless soldiers ashore on Leyte. It is overwhelming to ponder the carnage that could have ensued.
The sacrificial heroism of the sailors of Taffy 3 likely saved the lives of thousands more Americans and may have hastened, to some degree, the end of the war. Captain Robert Copeland, who survived the sinking of the USS SAMUEL B. ROBERTS, wrote afterwards that he could conceive of “no higher honor” than to have lead such gallant men.
Remember the brave men of Taffy 3 and the terrible price they paid in defense of our liberty and of our very way of life ... 75 years ago.
”If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.” — Ronald Reagan