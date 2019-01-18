Most Americans today remember Richard Nixon solely as the widely perceived villain of the infamous Watergate scandal, and as the only U.S. President in history to resign while in office. What almost no one knows about this man, whose image and legacy will forever remain tarnished, is that he served his country honorably during World War II.
Nixon volunteered and wore Navy blue for four years, despite the fact that both his Quaker lineage and his job as a government employee with the Office of Price Administration (OPA) would have easily exempted him from military service. January of 1944, seventy-five years ago this month, found the 31-year-old lieutenant serving as an air combat logistics officer in the Solomon Islands campaign, in the Southwest Pacific. Working from Guadalcanal, Bougainville and Green Island, over the course of several months, his devotion to duty would be recognized in a special letter of commendation from his superiors.
8 future presidents
Richard Nixon was not the only future president serving his country in a military uniform at the outset of 1944. Six others were members of the armed services at that critical juncture, 75 years ago. Another, Lyndon Johnson, had served in the Navy for six months after Pearl Harbor, before being ordered back to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives by President Franklin Roosevelt.
Early in the war, several members of Congress had managed to leave their posts in Washington and enter active duty in the military. Roosevelt deemed their service in the nation's capital critical and required them all to return in mid-1942. Before coming back to the States, Johnson served as an inspector in the South Pacific, flying as an observer on bomber missions from Australia to targets in the Solomon Islands and New Guinea.
In early 1944, the Allies were on the offensive all across the globe. The Japanese were being slowly pushed back, in a generally northward direction, from their previous strongholds in the South Pacific, from places like the Solomon Islands, New Guinea and the Gilbert Islands.
In Europe, Axis forces were being painstakingly dislodged from Italy, and Allied bombers were taking a toll, though at great cost, on German infrastructure across the continent.
The Russians were now pushing the once unstoppable Nazi war machine out of their homeland and back toward Germany, making service by German soldiers there, on the so called "Eastern Front," a living hell. The Battle of the Atlantic, the colossal struggle between German U-boats and Allied shipping convoys, a struggle which would last for the duration of the war, was now decidedly being won by the Allies.
JFK, Ford and Bush
In the midst of worldwide war, a conflict which many have deemed the "Good War" because of how it so clearly pitted good against evil, future American presidents were doing their part. In addition to Nixon, John F. Kennedy, a later political rival, was also serving in the Navy, in the same part of the world, and at the same time as Nixon.
When the attack patrol boat which Kennedy was commanding, PT-109, was cut in two after being rammed by a Japanese destroyer on Aug. 1, 1943, he became a war hero. Organizing the surviving members of his crew and swimming for miles while towing an injured sailor, Kennedy's leadership and courage led to the ultimate rescue of all the survivors.
Meanwhile, Gerald Ford, who would later assume the presidency following Nixon's resignation, also served in the Navy in the Pacific. Volunteering shortly after Pearl Harbor, he would remain on active duty for the duration of the war. Ford served for the better part of two years on the light aircraft carrier USS Monterey (CVL-26), as assistant navigator and antiaircraft battery officer. He saw action in numerous Pacific campaigns, including the Battle of the Philippine Sea. When his ship was pummeled by a typhoon (hurricane) in December of 1944, he was almost washed into the ocean. Getting up off the deck, he proceeded below to assess the extent of a raging fire. The fire was later controlled and the ship saved.
Future President George H.W. Bush volunteered right out of high school, and, at just shy of his 19th birthday, became the Navy's youngest aviator at the time. He would serve as a carrier pilot in the Pacific, some of the time in close proximity to Ford's ship, onboard another light carrier, USS San Jacinto (CVL-30). When an engine on his aircraft failed in the Battle of the Philippine Sea, he and his crew survived a crash landing in the water.
On Sept. 2, 1944, Bush's plane was shot down on a bombing run over the Japanese-held island of Chichi Jima. Only he survived from his aircraft's crew. Several hours later, the U.S. submarine Finback (SS-230) surfaced to rescue him. Several downed, but surviving, crew members from other aircraft involved in the raid were picked up by the Japanese, executed and then eaten. Bush would spend the rest of his life wondering why God had spared him alone, and determining to make the most of the life that had been granted to him. As was the case with Gerald Ford, Bush's ship also later survived the deadly typhoon which resulted in the loss of three U.S. warships and almost 800 lives.
Carter, Reagan and Eisenhower
Back home, future President Jimmy Carter was in uniform undergoing officer training, as a naval midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The war ended before he graduated and went on active duty. Nevertheless, he served with great distinction in the years that followed, in America's fledgling nuclear-powered submarine program. He left active duty to run the family farm in Plains, Georgia, after the death of his father.
The man who became America's 40th president, Ronald Reagan, had joined the Army Reserves over four years before Pearl Harbor. When the war began, he was disqualified from overseas duty due to poor eyesight. Remaining in uniform as an Army Air Force officer, he made a huge investment in the war effort by employing his movie-making skills in the production of some 400 training, morale-boosting, and fund-raising films.
Maybe the most noteworthy of all the future presidents, due primarily to the magnitude of his World War II service, was Dwight D. Eisenhower. A career army man who had graduated from West Point in 1915, Eisenhower's strong leadership qualities catapulted him to the top spot of overall Allied commander of operations in both North Africa and Europe. He is perhaps best remembered as the man in charge of D-Day.
For forty straight years, from Eisenhower's inauguration in January of 1953 until George H.W. Bush left office in January of 1993, the United States had a man, who had worn the uniform of our armed services during World War II, in the White House. Five were Republicans and three were Democrats. Six had served in the Navy, two in the Army. Their shared devotion to this country in a time of war, 75 years ago, inspires us and sets an example for us to follow, especially in the days of division and partisanship that sadly mark our nation today.
President/Years in Office Branch
Dwight D. Eisenhower / 1953-1960 Army
John F. Kennedy / 1960-1963 (Assassinated) Navy
Lyndon Johnson / 1963-1969 Navy
Richard Nixon / 1969-1974 (Resigned) Navy
Gerald Ford / 1974-1977 Navy
Jimmy Carter / 1977-1981 Navy
Ronald Reagan / 1981-1989 Army
George H. W. Bush / 1989-1993 Navy