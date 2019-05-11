The success of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, is assumed, by many modern-day Americans, to have been inevitable. Like so many events in history, however, an Allied victory on D-Day was any thing but a certainty. Establishing a beachhead on the continent of Europe 75 years ago, against a still powerful and solidly entrenched German army, was a bold and daunting task.
So uncertain was an Allied triumph on D-Day, that the overall commander, American Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, already had a handwritten “apology” announcement in his pocket, just in case. Reflective of Ike’s overall character, the brief note extolled the bravery and devotion of the troops involved, while claiming that “any blame or fault ... is mine alone.”
Keys to D-Day success
Many factors contributed to the Allies’ ultimate triumph at Normandy, chief of which was the valor and sacrifice of the U.S., British and Canadian troops who stormed the beaches, parachuted from the skies, flew the aircraft and manned the ships and landing craft involved. Additionally, before the invasion date, near complete air and sea superiority had been achieved by the Allies. However, another vital component in the historic victory of D-Day is little known today, Operation Fortitude. An elaborate campaign of deception, it may have actually tipped the scales from failure to success in this essential first step toward the liberation of Europe.
Never at a loss for words, British prime minister and war leader Winston Churchill uttered one of his many quotable quotes in the days leading up to D-Day. “In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.” Churchill’s words describe, to a tee, the critical contribution of Operation Fortitude to the Allied armies’ ability to gain a foothold on the continent of Europe.
A campaign of deception
Fortitude was actually the primary component of an even larger overall campaign of deception in the European theater of war, known as Operation Bodyguard. Split into two parts, Fortitude North and Fortitude South, the overall strategy of the operation was threefold. There was never any doubt that the Allies were planning, and that the Germans were fully expecting, an invasion of Northern Europe through France. Fortitude’s goal was not to convince the Germans that such an attack would not occur. Instead, the plan was to deceive the enemy regarding the exact location of the attack and the precise timing of its occurrence. Additionally, and of utmost importance, was the priority of convincing the Germans that there were far more invasion troops assembled in England than were actually there.
Fortitude North was designed to lead the Nazis to believe that a sizable invasion force was training in Scotland for an imminent invasion of German-occupied Norway. Historic Edinburgh Castle was the fictitious headquarters of this fake army.
Fortitude South perpetuated the myth that huge armies were assembled in southeast England, near Dover, at the narrowest portion of the English Channel. This phony force, under the command of a U.S. general highly respected by the Germans, George S. Patton, was to attack near the French port of Calais. The Nazis had long believed that Calais would be the primary focus of the anticipated invasion.
Fortitude relied on a variety of methods to perpetuate its intended deceit. Carefully orchestrated, but fake, radio messages filled the airwaves. Sure to be intercepted by the enemy, they wove fanciful tales of huge Allied armies assembled across Scotland and England. Double agents, spies ostensibly working for the Nazis across Europe, had now been coerced by the British, some at gunpoint, to work for them. They provided a steady stream of misinformation to their German contacts about the where, when and who of D-Day. Also, although some discount their actual effectiveness, dummy tanks, aircraft, and landing craft were positioned throughout key areas in Britain to further the ruse.
Fortitude’s effectiveness
Looking back with the clearer perspective of hindsight, Operation Fortitude may have been the most effective and important campaign of military deception in all of history. Hitler kept huge numbers of Nazi defenders in place in Norway and around Calais, while the real invasion force managed to struggle ashore and move inland in the Normandy region of France. Fortitude planners had hoped that their deceit would keep the sizable German force around Calais pinned down for at least 14 days before scrambling to the aid of their comrades in Normandy. So fearful was Hitler of a subsequent and more powerful attack around Calais, that he actually waited seven weeks before ordering any of the Calais forces to shift to Normandy. By then, it was too late. Besides, any attempts at sizable German troop movement by this time were met with deadly fire from Allied aircraft, who ruled the skies over Europe.
It is clearly safe to say that Operation Fortitude may have saved D-Day, and, in turn, helped ensure the liberation of Europe. As we approach the upcoming 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, let us remember the planners of Fortitude and the young men who stormed ashore at Normandy. Let us thank God for them, and for the sacrificial contributions that they made for freedom worldwide ... 75 years ago.
“If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are,” Ronald Reagan.