This coming Wednesday, February 19, will mark the 75th anniversary of one of the bloodiest campaigns in World War II. The legendary Battle of Iwo Jima began on that day in 1945, and lasted for almost five weeks.
Uncommon valor
Before it was all over, 6,821 Americans, mostly Marines, would lose their lives in the ferocious fighting that took place there. Almost 20,000 more would receive serious wounds. The struggle for the tiny Pacific island called Iwo Jima, captured in Joe Rosenthal’s iconic photo of the raising of the U.S. Flag atop Mt. Suribachi, has come to symbolize the ethos of the United States Marine Corps.
Strategic planners believed that the defeat of Japanese forces dug in there and the subsequent occupation of its small land mass were critical. The continued success of the bombing campaign being undertaken against the Empire of Japan, especially against the home islands, depended on it. The availability of the former enemy airstrips on Iwo would cut the distance in half that American B-29 Superfortress bombers were having to fly from current airfields in the Mariana Islands to and from the Japanese mainland.
Additionally, a U.S. victory at Iwo Jima would deny the Japanese a critical base from which they could continue to attack American bomber formations during their long and exhausting missions. Most importantly, crippled Allied bombers returning from air raids over Japan would now have an emergency landing site much closer than the Marianas. It is estimated that the lives of some 25,000 American airmen were ultimately saved as a result of the hard fought Marine conquest of Iwo Jima.
A few years ago I talked with a tough Marine Corps General about a recent visit he had made to Iwo Jima. His voice was charged with emotion as he related to me about walking through the black volcanic sand and his boots sinking deeply with each step. Thoughts of 1945 and young Marines struggling ashore under murderous enemy fire had moved him deeply.
At the end of the campaign for Iwo Jima, Navy Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz paid solemn tribute to those who had fought, and in many cases died, there. “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
Iwo veteran Alton Cadenhead
Although I had known of him for most of my life, I actually first met local resident Alton Cadenhead about fifteen years ago. The exact details of how we became friends have escaped me. But, friends we became. Here was a man who, as a 20-year-old Marine Corps corporal and already a veteran of the Battle for Guam, had stormed ashore on the second day of the Iwo Jima invasion. Despite wounds received from shrapnel, he had fought on for the duration of the campaign.
Alton Cadenhead would witness things as a very young man on Iwo Jima that would linger on in his memory for the rest of his life. Day after day he watched friends and fellow Marines fall. Although the exact numbers vary depending upon the source utilized, roughly one out of every 12 Americans engaged in combat on Iwo died there.
He always insisted that I call him “Al.” But, I could never bring myself to address him as anything but “Mr. Cadenhead.” Such was the respect I had for him. Over the next few years we attended several veterans gatherings together, including three Northwest Georgia area Iwo Jima Marine reunions.
I was honored to tag along with him, as an invited guest, to these annual Marine Corps functions. There had been sort of an instant connection between us, especially once he discovered that I was a retired Navy chaplain who had served for several years with Marine reserve units.
During his days fighting in the Pacific, Alton Cadenhead had developed a great deal of respect for Navy chaplain Fred Brink. Brink, assigned to the Ninth Regiment, Third Marine Division, provided spiritual leadership and ministry for Cadenhead and the other Marines. A few years back, it brought me great satisfaction to locate online and purchase a used copy of a devotional book written by Chaplain Brink after the war. Mr. Cadenhead deeply appreciated this gift, a vital link to his past. It reminded him of a man of God who had helped care for his soul in the midst of the carnage and brutality of war.
Coming home
Alton Cadenhead came home after the war to his beloved young wife Ila, raised a family with her, excelled in his career as a textile manufacturing engineer, and became a highly respected member of the Calhoun community. God called him home to heaven, to be with his Savior, just a few weeks ago on December 20. He was 95.
When I began writing these newspaper articles back in 2016, articles to help us remember some of the significant events and people of World War II during the 75th anniversary years of the war, I looked forward to Mr. Cadenhead reading this planned Iwo Jima piece in February of 2020. His passing symbolizes his generation, a generation that meant so much to this country, but has now almost completely departed from among us.
Four years ago I recorded a short video of Mr. Cadenhead to share with seventh graders at Red Bud Middle School. I was giving a presentation on World War II, and I wanted the kids to hear his thoughts. In the video, he urged them to remember our nation’s past, to not forget those who have given so much to secure the freedom that we enjoy today.
Let us always remember Alton Cadenhead and the brave men of Iwo Jima. Where would our nation be today without the sacrifices they made for us ... 75 years ago?
“If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.” — Ronald Reagan