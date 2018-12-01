His formal portrait, resplendent in Marine Corps dress uniform, is on display in Rome at Oak Hill, home of Berry College founder Martha Berry. Alexander "Sandy" Bonnyman Jr. was the nephew of Berry and a hero of the apocalyptic-like Battle of Tarawa, which raged in the Central Pacific just before Thanksgiving in 1943.
There were scores of American heroes on Tarawa during the intense 76-hour campaign there, a struggle spanning parts of four days, from mid-morning on Nov. 20 until just after noon on Nov. 23. Back home, Americans observing Thanksgiving two days later would mourn over huge American losses on the this small speck of land in the center of the Pacific Ocean.
Bonnyman's gallantry during the horrific fighting on Tarawa earned him one of the four Medals of Honor awarded to those engaged in combat there. While leading extremely dangerous, yet successful, attacks on two heavily fortified Japanese positions on the same day, Lt. Bonnyman was killed as the last bunker was being cleared of the enemy. His Medal of Honor was awarded posthumously and actually received by his 12-year-old daughter in 1947.
Tarawa is a tiny coral atoll in the Central Pacific, part of the larger Gilbert Islands chain, located about 2,400 miles southwest of Pearl Harbor. An atoll is a ring, or partial ring, of coral islands encircling a shallow lagoon. U.S. senior commanders and planners, Gen. Douglas MacArthur being a notable exception, saw Tarawa as an essential part of Japan's outer security ring in the Pacific, a small island group with a vital airfield which could not simply be bypassed or isolated.
If not neutralized, they believed it would become a deadly menace from America's rear, as she pushed across the Pacific to liberate the Philippines and, ultimately, to accomplish the subjugation of Japan itself. In addition, the Tarawa airfield would prove valuable as an Allied air base.
Invasion of Tarawa begins
Early on the morning of Nov. 20 — 75 years ago — Operation Galvanic began. The invasion of Tarawa, the actual movement of Marines ashore, was preceded by roughly three hours of intense, overwhelming naval bombardment. The huge guns of U.S. Navy battleships and the precision bombing of naval aircraft shook and pummeled the tiny Tarawa island named Betio. The Battle for Tarawa, for all intents and purposes, took place on Betio, a coral island a mere 2 miles long, and no wider than half a mile at any point.
Despite the savage fury of all that the Navy could throw at Betio, the Japanese were more than ready to unleash their own wall of fire as members of the U.S. Second Marine Division began to struggle ashore. These same Marines, after weeks of healing rest in New Zealand, and with their ranks now bolstered by new arrivals to replace the fallen, had already served with unimaginable valor during the long struggle for Guadalcanal.
The Japanese on Betio had actually survived the Navy's intended hammer blow quite well. Thanks to a veritable labyrinth of heavily fortified bunkers and pillboxes constructed over the course of many months, along with the sand's ability to absorb much of the impact of exploding shells, the Japanese garrison on Tarawa was largely intact and ready to fight and die for the emperor, if necessary. Enemy efforts to make Tarawa impregnable were so comprehensive and thorough that the island's commander, Rear Admiral Keiji Shibazaki, had boasted that it would take a million Americans a hundred years to conquer Tarawa.
Marines struggle ashore
From the first moment that Marines began to go ashore, everything imaginable seemed to go wrong. Most problems stemmed from a terrible blunder made by planners regarding tide levels during the days of the invasion. The tides were simply too low to allow the landing craft to clear the underwater coral formations. Most Marines were scheduled to land in the now legendary LCMs, or Higgins boats as they were sometimes called. However, the LCMs, which had armored hulls for the protection of embarked troops, required a minimum draft of 4 feet. They only had 3 feet in the Tarawa lagoon. The result was that the Marines had to disembark hundreds of yards offshore and wade chest deep toward Betio, under murderous enemy fire. Scores never made it to the beaches.
Besides the LCMs, there were a smaller number of LVT landing craft. These, because of a track system like that on a combat tank, could both navigate through the water and then use their tracks to move ahead on solid ground. Although able to cross the underwater reefs and get to shore with the use of their tracks, they were soon so full of bullet holes, due to a lack of thick armor, that they became unseaworthy over time. Most of the 5,000 Marines that eventually invaded Tarawa had to walk in through the surf, encumbered with packs, equipment and weapons. All the while, from their fortified bunkers, the Japanese blazed away at them.
At one point a young Navy lieutenant was ordered to take his LCM boat and gather up any salvageable equipment he could find. Instead, he spearheaded an effort to rescue 46 wounded Marines while under devastating Japanese fire. For his bravery, Eddie Albert earned the Bronze Star with a V for Valor. Already a successful actor before the war, most of us remember him later as the beloved city-slicker lawyer turned farmer in the classic TV series "Green Acres."
The legacy of Tarawa
Against seemingly insurmountable odds, the Marines ultimately prevailed. When Tarawa was finally secured, 76 hours later, over 1,600 American Marines and sailors were dead. Another 2,200 had been wounded. Of the almost 5,000 Japanese troops and Korean slave laborers on the island, only 146 survived. Just 17 of the survivors were Japanese. Their Bushido, or samurai, code had imbued them with a fanatical zeal to fight to the death. America has been involved in many costly military battles in her history. The Battle for Tarawa, in terms of total casualties as a percentage of those engaged, and when considering casualties per increment of time, ranks as one of the deadliest of all.
As news of Tarawa began to break on the home front, Americans were deeply saddened around their Thanksgiving tables. The cost had been tragically high. However, vital lessons learned at Tarawa would prove immensely helpful in the long succession of amphibious invasions that still lay ahead on the road to Tokyo. Remember those who fought, and the many who died, on a lonely island halfway around the world, during Thanksgiving week 75 years ago. They paid a terrible price to defend and protect the freedom that we enjoy every single day. We owe them so much.
"If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are” — Ronald Reagan