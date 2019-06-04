For those who know anything at all about the Second World War, it’s almost certain that they will have at least some awareness of D-Day. If World War II was the defining episode of the 20th century, and who could possibly argue that it was not, then D-Day is unquestionably the iconic symbol of that monumental struggle.
As a now retired middle school math teacher, I discovered that virtually every student I taught, no matter how historically illiterate they might otherwise be, had at least some knowledge of D-Day. Though likely lacking in their understanding of the details, most Americans grasp the fact that, somehow, D-Day was a very, very significant event in human history.
Significance of D-Day
Thursday, June 6, 2019, will mark the 75th anniversary of the day when over 150,000 young men from the United States, Britain and Canada stormed ashore on the northwestern coast of France, in a beautiful region known as Normandy, to liberate a continent and to bring an end to what Winston Churchill called the “new Dark Age of Nazism.” The significance of D-Day far exceeds the lifting of oppression and servitude all across Europe, as important as that was. It was, ultimately, a great thrust made to ensure the peace and safety of freedom loving people everywhere. In less than a year after D-Day, World War II in Europe would be over and Adolph Hitler would be dead.
Back in June of 1940, Hitler had completed his lightning conquest of France, and the continent of Europe had essentially become a huge Nazi occupation zone. Over the next four years, the Germans would solidify their hold on this part of the world, and it would become known as Fortress Europe. By the spring of 1944, however, things were not exactly going the Nazis’ way. They had been driven out of North Africa, were being pushed by the Allies up the boot of Italy, and were experiencing setback after setback, at the hands of the Russians, in the vast reaches of the western regions of the Soviet Union.
Hitler’s plan
Despite the bad news coming in from all of his war fronts, Hitler was still optimistic that Germany could be saved, even revitalized and strengthened. It all depended upon pushing the anticipated Allied cross-channel invasion, D-Day, back into the sea. To increase the likelihood of this happening, he had ordered the shifting of priorities from the Russian front in the east to the defense of the northwestern coast of France. These additional troops and weapons would repulse the Allied amphibious landings, which the Nazis believed would be taking place soon.
Hitler’s reasoning went something like this. A defeat of the massive Allied assault on D-Day would demoralize the American and British people, along with their armed forces. It would be a while, if ever, before another cross-channel invasion was attempted. In the meantime, Germany would then move troops from the heavily defended French coast back to the Russian front. The Soviet Union would lose faith in its American and British allies, become war weary with the increased German troop strength now facing them, and then sign a peace treaty with the Nazis. When all of this had taken place, Hitler would strengthen his hold on Europe, crank up its industrial might to invigorate his war machine, and mass produce the world’s first jet warplanes (they were producing them at war’s end and they were unstoppable) and rocket propelled missiles.
The fateful day
Everything hinged upon a German victory on D-Day, whenever that fateful day was to take place. As the largest amphibious invasion force in world history actually crossed the English Chanel and approached the coast of Normandy, on the morning of June 6, 1944, the Germans were caught off guard as to the time and place of the epic confrontation. Although the morning of the invasion saw a break in the pattern, an extended nasty weather stretch had led the Germans to believe that there was no way the Allies would attack when they did. Many Nazi soldiers had been granted leave. Key German commanders were back in their homeland, one at a military planning conference, another enjoying his wife’s birthday celebration.
In addition to their shock regarding the timing of the attack, its location was also unexpected. Thanks to an enormously successful campaign of deception known as Operation Fortitude, the Germans were fully expecting the main invasion force to land farther to the east around the French port of Calais, a region much closer to Britain across the English Channel.
Despite the favorable element of surprise, German resistance was stiff. For four years they had strengthened coastal defenses throughout Europe, especially along those areas of the French coast closest to England. Thousands of mines had been laid offshore. Powerful artillery pieces and concrete bunkers spewed forth death on the invasion forces. Countless impediments, including concrete and wooden barriers, along with barbed wire, had been carefully positioned in the surf, to slow down and expose Allied landing craft and their precious soldier cargoes.
In addition to the assaulting force of over 150,000 soldiers, some 7,000 naval vessels of all kinds and almost 10,000 warplanes participated in the landings. Five designated beach zones, code-named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Sword, and Juno, spanned some 50 miles along the coast of Normandy. Americans on Omaha Beach met the strongest enemy opposition and suffered the most. Almost no Allied objectives were fully achieved on the first day. But, a beachhead was established and the liberation of Europe was underway. Eleven months later, almost to the day, Germany would surrender unconditionally.
Never forget
Allied troops on D-Day, under withering fire from a powerful and heavily entrenched enemy, suffered over 10,000 casualties during the first 24 hours. While the casualty totals included wounded, missing, and those taken prisoner, they also included 4,414 confirmed dead. The price paid had been very high. For the young men who struggled ashore on the beaches and parachuted from the skies, extraordinary valor became routine and commonplace.
The boys of the democracies, the citizen soldiers as Stephen Ambrose loved to call them, had defeated those who had been indoctrinated with ideas of racial superiority and hatred in the Hitler youth camps. Those boys who stormed the cliffs and sea walls are almost all gone from among us now. An 18-year-old Army private at Omaha Beach is 93 years old, if alive today. Remember all of them, those whose bodies are laid at rest in the American cemetery at Normandy and those who somehow survived and came home. Thank God for them, and for what they endured for our freedom ... 75 years ago.
”If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are,” Ronald Reagan.